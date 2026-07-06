Folarin Balogun Has Perfect Response After FIFA Announces Stunning Red Card Reversal

Folarin Balogun had a simple response after learning he would be allowed to play in the United States’ World Cup Round of 16 match against Belgium.

The U.S. team’s leading scorer posted a photo of himself with his back to the camera while pointing at his head. Balogun did not add a caption, but the top comment summed up the news in two words: “He’s Free.”

The post came after FIFA’s disciplinary committee made the stunning decision to rescind the automatic one-game suspension Balogun received following his controversial red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The ruling means the striker is eligible to play against Belgium at Lumen Field in Seattle on Monday, July 6.

FIFA’s Folarin Balogun Decision Caught U.S. Players by Surprise

U.S. players were on the team bus heading to training Sunday morning when the news began spreading on social media.

“A lot of us thought it was AI at first,” defender Chris Richards said. “We weren’t sure if it was true or not.”

It was true.

FIFA placed Balogun on probation for one year instead of forcing him to serve the automatic one-match ban. According to the ruling, an “infringement of a similar nature and gravity” during that period would result in a suspension.

FIFA did not provide additional details about the decision.

The U.S. Soccer Federation was “engaged in the process with the disciplinary committee,” according to a source familiar with the situation.

“We accept the decision of the disciplinary committee and are pleased that Folarin Balogun is eligible to compete tomorrow,” the USSF said in a statement.

The decision marked only the second known time FIFA has lifted a World Cup red-card suspension. The first came in 1962, when Brazil’s Garrincha was cleared to play in the final after being sent off in the semifinal.

Belgium Objects to FIFA’s Stunning World Cup Reversal

Belgium did not share the U.S. team’s excitement over the decision.

“I didn’t know that at the World Cup the 5th of July is actually the 1st of April. It’s April Fools,” Belgium coach Rudi Garcia said.

The Royal Belgian Football Association also released a statement saying it was “astonished” by the ruling.

The federation argued FIFA had contradicted its own disciplinary code and World Cup regulations, which state that a player who receives a red card automatically serves a one-match suspension. Belgium said it was “investigating all potential options” to protect “the fundamental principles of fair play.”

U.S. star Christian Pulisic supported the reversal.

“There was much worse [incidents] that went on in this tournament,” Pulisic said. “It just feels right.”

FIFA had not reversed other red-card suspensions during the tournament, but the governing body made another notable disciplinary adjustment before the World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo received a three-game suspension after a red card in a World Cup qualifier in November. That punishment would have carried into the tournament, but FIFA reduced the ban to one match and placed

Ronaldo on one-year probation. He served the suspension in March.

Folarin Balogun Had Accepted Controversial Red Card Decision

Balogun received the red card in the 64th minute of the United States’ 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in Santa Clara, California.

His right foot came down on the back of Tarik Muharemović’s right ankle as the players challenged for the ball. Referee Raphael Claus initially did not show Balogun a yellow or red card.

The video assistant referee then recommended a review, and Claus ejected Balogun after watching the replay.

Claus faced criticism for using slow-motion footage without viewing enough of the play in full context.

“When you slow stuff down, ultimately it can look worse than what it was,” Richards said. “For me, it’s a bit harsh, but maybe I have a bit of bias towards it.”

Balogun addressed the decision Saturday and said he believed a “yellow card would’ve been fair.” However, he accepted the ruling and said it was important to set an example for young players when things go wrong. He also shook the referee’s hand after the match.

With no traditional appeals process available, the U.S. began preparing to face Belgium without Balogun. Ricardo Pepi appeared likely to take his place in the starting lineup.

Balogun continued training normally while preparing for a potential quarterfinal against Spain or Portugal.

Then, 31 hours before kickoff, FIFA announced its reversal.

“The team would have been ready without him,” Pulisic said. “We have guys that can step up. There’s no doubt about it. Obviously we weren’t sure this would happen, but we were prepared.”

Pulisic also declined to criticize the replay system as a whole.

“I’m not going to go and criticize VAR. It’s done a lot of good things too. Unfortunately, it kind of went against us in that last one. … It can go both ways,” he said.

How to Watch U.S. vs. Belgium in the World Cup Round of 16

The United States will face Belgium at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, July 6, at Lumen Field in Seattle. Adham Makhadmeh will serve as the referee.

The match will air on Fox Sports in the U.S. and BBC One in the UK. Viewers in India can watch on Zee5, while SBS will carry the match in Australia. ESPN will also provide live updates.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 a.m. BST on Tuesday, July 7, in the UK, 5:30 a.m. IST in India and 10 a.m. AEST in Australia.