FIFA Makes Stunning Folarin Balogun Decision Before Belgium Match

The United States received a significant boost ahead of its FIFA World Cup Round of 16 showdown against Belgium after striker Folarin Balogun became available to play despite receiving a straight red card in the previous round.

Multiple FIFA officials told The Athletic that Balogun’s automatic one-match suspension has been suspended, clearing the AS Monaco forward to face Belgium on Sunday in Seattle after earlier expectations that he would miss the knockout match.

The decision marks a dramatic reversal from the immediate aftermath of the United States’ 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, when Balogun appeared destined to serve the mandatory suspension that normally accompanies a straight red card under FIFA tournament regulations.

Neither FIFA nor U.S. Soccer immediately commented on the ruling, according to The Athletic.

Why FIFA Allowed Folarin Balogun to Play

Balogun was sent off in the 64th minute against Bosnia after Brazilian referee Raphael Claus reviewed the incident on the pitchside monitor and determined the striker had committed serious foul play against Bosnia defender Tarik Muharemović.

The dismissal came after Balogun chased a loose ball down the left flank and raked his studs down the back of Muharemović’s leg and onto his ankle.

Under Article 10.5 of FIFA’s tournament regulations, a straight red card automatically carries a one-match suspension.

However, Article 27 of FIFA’s disciplinary code gives the governing body’s judicial panel authority to suspend the implementation of a disciplinary sanction, either fully or partially, placing the player under a probationary period instead.

Should Balogun commit a similar offense during that probation, the suspended punishment could be reinstated in addition to any new disciplinary action.

The ruling mirrors a previous FIFA decision involving Cristiano Ronaldo, whose suspension following a disciplinary case was partially suspended during a one-year probationary period.

USMNT Gets Its Top Scorer Back

Balogun’s availability is a major lift for Mauricio Pochettino’s side as it prepares to face one of Europe’s traditional powers.

The 25-year-old has emerged as one of the breakout stars of the tournament, starting all but one match and recording a goal contribution in every World Cup appearance.

He opened the tournament with two goals against Paraguay before being rested in the group-stage finale against Turkey.

Balogun returned in the knockout stage by scoring the opening goal against Bosnia before his night ended in controversy with the sending off.

His strike was his third of the tournament, tying one of the best scoring runs by an American in a single World Cup.

Earlier in the Bosnia match, another Balogun goal was ruled out for offside before he eventually broke through just before halftime.

Belgium Challenge Awaits in FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage

With Balogun back in the lineup, the United States enters the Round of 16 with its preferred attacking focal point available against Belgium coach Rudi Garcia’s squad.

His return spares Pochettino from reshuffling his frontline for what is expected to be the Americans’ toughest test of the tournament.

Instead of searching for a replacement striker, the United States can rely on the forward whose finishing has helped fuel its deepest World Cup run in years.

Now, Balogun has an opportunity to put the controversy behind him and continue leading the U.S. attack as the Americans chase a place in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals.