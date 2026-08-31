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Folarin Balogun’s $58 Million Transfer Deal to Sleeper Premier League Team: Insider

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USA v Bosnia and Herzegovina: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026
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SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 01: Folarin Balogun #20 of the United States celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on July 01, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

One of the faces of the United States’ World Cup team appears to finally be on the move after months of transfer rumors. Folarin Balogun is headed to the Premier League.

Como has agreed in principal on a deal with Everton for Balogun that is the equivalent of $58 million, per insider Fabrizio Romano.

“EXCL: Everton reach club to club agreement with AS Monaco for Folarin Balogun,” Romano detailed in an August 31, 2026, message on X. “€45m fixed fee, €5m add-ons and sell-on clause too agreed with EFC, Monaco are ready to sell.

“Negotiations ongoing tonight on personal terms; final key step to get it done.”

Assuming the deal does not hit a snag, this is massive news for USMNT fans who will now get to watch the team’s star play in the world’s biggest football league.

Transfer Rumors: Flo Balogun Has Been Looking to Land With a Bigger Club After World Cup

Balogun’s representatives have been looking to take advantage of the star’s stellar play in the World Cup to land with a bigger club. Meanwhile, Everton has been looking to land a dynamic striker ahead of the transfer window closing on Tuesday, September 1.

On paper, it appears to be a perfect match. Everton has also had a solid start to the Premier League season with one win and one draw.

“Beto is close to joining Fiorentina, while a move for USMNT international Balogun is being explored,” The Athletic’s Patrick Boyland noted. “The latter would be an exciting addition to an attack that has often been short of goals.

“And it is still possible, too, that Jack Grealish returns, with Everton and Manchester City in talks over a potential loan.”

Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports contributor covering the NFL, NBA and golf for Heavy.com. His work has been prominently featured on NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated. More about Jonathan Adams

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Folarin Balogun’s $58 Million Transfer Deal to Sleeper Premier League Team: Insider

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