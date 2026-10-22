Forge FC Stuns CF Montreal on Penalties to Make Canadian Championship History

The Voyageurs Cup is heading to Hamilton, Ontario. Forge FC stunned CF Montreal in a penalty shootout to win the 2026 Canadian Championship.

The victory is significant as it marks the first time that a Canadian Premier League side has won the trophy. Much was made of the large salary discrepancy between the two sides, particularly because Montreal plays in MLS.

Forge was not fazed at all during the penalty shootout, with goalkeeper Dimitry Bertaud stopping two penalties. Bertaud was incredible throughout the game and came up big for Forge.

“A lot of work this year for this year to [win] this title. I’m very proud of the club, of the team. Everybody, we played with heart,” Bertaud said during his post-match interview with OneSoccer’s Kristian Jack.

Bertaud saved a crucial penalty in the 1st half to ensure his team did not concede an early goal. The Forge goalkeeper was deservingly named the Gatorade Performance of the Match for his heroic performance.

Forge’s trophy case now includes every domestic trophy. The club has won four CPL North Star Cup titles and three CPL Shield trophies for having the best regular season record. Now, it has added a Voyageurs Cup after winning the Canadian Championship.

Forge FC Head Coach Bobby Smyrniotis Reacts to Canadian Championship Triumph Over CF Montreal

Forge FC head coach Bobby Smyrniotis shared his immediate reaction to his team’s stunning upset of CF Montreal.

Smyrniotis has been Forge’s head coach since the CPL‘s inception in 2019. He has built a respected program and culture in Hamilton during that time.

Smyrniotis was emotional as he explained the significance of Forge making history against Montreal. He expressed gratitude to his players for their resilience and determination they demonstrated throughout the final.

“I don’t have much of a voice left. Fantastic to see our fans over there. It’s unbelievable, it’s great. We didn’t have this one, we got it,” Smyrniotis said during his post-match interview with OneSoccer. “All I have to say is we’re blessed. We’re blessed by God, we’re blessed by a lot of things and I love this group, and they showed resilience. There’s two teams out there that really wanted to win, two tired teams by the end of it. But what a group year after year.”

“This club always thinks big. We always go for the big and we’ll keep on going. Whatever’s next, we keep on going for something bigger,” Smyrniotis said.

Alexis Sanchez Surprisingly Benched for Canadian Championship Final

Notably absent from the Canadian Championship final was Alexis Sanchez. Montreal signed the veteran attacker and described him as a transformative Designated Player. However, he did not enter the match.

There also appeared to be a disagreement between Sanchez and the coaches, as shown during the broadcast. Sanchez did not even enter the match before the end of extra time, which would have allowed him to participate and contribute in the penalty shootout.

That was a crucial error by the coaching staff, particularly given Sanchez’s quality. A Voyageurs Cup victory could have salvaged Montreal’s season. However, losing the final on penalties adds to the team’s disappointment.