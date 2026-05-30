Arsenal Star Gabriel Magalhaes Shines for 120 Minutes, Then Heartbreak

Gabriel Magalhaes delivered one of the finest performances of his Arsenal career in Saturday’s Champions League final, helping the Gunners push Paris Saint-Germain to penalties after 120 grueling minutes. But when the decisive moment arrived, the Brazilian defender’s missed spot kick sent PSG to a second consecutive European title.

Arsenal appeared poised to capture the one major trophy that has eluded the club throughout its history after taking an early lead in Budapest. Instead, a dramatic shootout ended in heartbreak, with Gabriel’s costly miss providing the final twist in a match the Gunners came agonizingly close to winning.

Kai Havertz had given Arsenal the advantage with a goal inside the first 10 minutes, a lead the Gunners protected until Ousmane Dembele converted a penalty in the 64th minute to draw PSG level, according to World Soccer Talk. Neither side broke through across the rest of regulation or 30 minutes of extra time, sending the match to penalties at 1-1.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya kept his team alive in the shootout, diving to save a Nuno Mendes attempt. But when Eberechi Eze pulled his kick wide and Lucas Beraldo buried his to put PSG ahead, Gabriel stepped up needing to score to extend the sequence. He blasted it high. PSG took the shootout 4-3 and retained the trophy it won a year earlier, as reported by CNN.

Gabriel Penalty Miss Caps Strong Final

The miss was an unfamiliar outcome for a player who has built his Arsenal value largely on what he does inside the opposition box.

Gabriel is not a designated penalty taker. His reputation as a goal threat comes from set pieces, where he has become one of the most dangerous headers in the Premier League. He has scored 20 goals across 210 appearances for Arsenal, more league goals than any other defender since his debut, per Arsenal.com.

His history from the spot, though, is thinner and less kind. In the 2023 Europa League round of 16 against Sporting CP, Gabriel was twice denied by goalkeeper Antonio Adan in extra time before the Gunners lost that tie in a shootout, according to Goal. Saturday added the most painful entry yet.

Gabriel Magalhaes’ Career Built on Defense

Gabriel arrived at Arsenal in September 2020 from Lille in a deal worth a reported 27 million pounds, and he scored on his debut in a 3-0 win over Fulham.

The 28-year-old center back was born in the Pirituba district of Sao Paulo and showed his commitment young, taking a 12-hour bus ride to Florianopolis at age 13 to join Avai, as detailed by Sky Sports. He moved to France in 2017, taught himself French, and earned loan spells at Troyes and Dinamo Zagreb, winning a domestic double in Croatia.

At Arsenal, his partnership with William Saliba anchored the league’s stingiest defense and helped end a 22-year wait for the English title this season. Gabriel made his senior Brazil debut in October 2023, scoring against Venezuela.

None of that resume softened the moment in Budapest. Gabriel was magnificent for two hours. Then he took the walk to the spot, and PSG walked off with Europe.