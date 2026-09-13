Gabriel Martinelli Delivers on Big-Move Expectations With Hat-Trick

Gabriel Martinelli delivered the kind of performance Al-Hilal envisioned when it made its big investment in the Brazilian winger, scoring a hat-trick in a 6-0 Saudi Pro League rout of Al-Taawoun on Saturday. It came in only his third appearance for the club, but Martinelli needed just 32 minutes to produce three goals and provide an early reminder of the quality that made him such an attractive signing after seven years at Arsenal.

Martinelli completed his move to Al-Hilal earlier this month for a reported £60 million ($81 million), making him Arsenal’s most expensive outgoing transfer. The 25-year-old arrived after helping the Gunners win their first Premier League title since 2004 and had played two games for his new club without scoring. There was no concern about that small sample size, but Saturday’s performance certainly showed why Al-Hilal was willing to spend so heavily on him.

Martinelli Explodes Into Life Against Al-Taawoun

Ollie Watkins opened the scoring in the ninth minute, with Rúben Neves providing the assist, before Martinelli doubled the lead nine minutes later. The Brazilian reacted quickest to a loose ball inside the penalty area and fired a low finish into the net for his first Al-Hilal goal.

His second arrived in the 43rd minute. Watkins slipped a pass into Martinelli’s path, and the winger cut inside before calmly finding the far corner. Just seven minutes after halftime, Martinelli completed his hat-trick, tapping home from close range after Crysencio Summerville supplied the final pass.

Martinelli’s three goals came in a remarkable 32-minute span, while Watkins added his second in the 53rd minute. Sultan Mandash completed the rout in the 75th, giving Al-Hilal a six-goal victory that moved the club back to the top of the Saudi Pro League with 18 points.

The attacking combination between Martinelli, Watkins and Summerville was perhaps the most encouraging part of the performance. All three arrived from the Premier League during the summer and had already shown glimpses of what they could offer together. Against Al-Taawoun, those flashes turned into a full-blown attacking display.

A New Chapter After Seven Years at Arsenal

Martinelli left Arsenal after making 278 appearances and scoring 62 goals during a seven-year spell in north London. His final season ended with Premier League glory, but his role had diminished as Arsenal reshaped its attack, making a move to Saudi Arabia increasingly logical.

The move gives Martinelli a prominent role under Simone Inzaghi and puts him alongside a collection of established international names. More importantly, it gives him the chance to become one of the faces of an Al-Hilal attack that now includes three major Premier League imports.

One hat-trick obviously does not define what Martinelli will accomplish in Saudi Arabia. But after two quiet appearances to begin his Al-Hilal career, Saturday offered exactly the sort of statement his new club would have hoped for when it paid a club-record fee for him.

The expectations surrounding Martinelli were high when he arrived. Against Al-Taawoun, he showed why.