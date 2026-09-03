Arsenal Lose Gabriel Martinelli as Al-Hilal Reach Final Transfer Deal

Gabriel Martinelli has completed his Arsenal exit after Al-Hilal agreed a €70 million package for the Brazilian winger. Fabrizio Romano confirmed the deal on Thursday, making Martinelli Arsenal’s most expensive sale.

The agreement also includes a sell-on clause, giving Arsenal a future financial interest if Martinelli leaves Al-Hilal. The 25-year-old joined Arsenal from Ituano in July 2019 and leaves after 278 appearances and 62 goals for the club.

Arsenal said Martinelli played an important role in the 2020 FA Cup, 2023 Community Shield and last season’s Premier League title. He also earned 27 Brazil caps and played at two World Cups, the Olympics and Copa America. The deal remains subject to regulatory processes before his registration is completed.

Martinelli Arsenal Exit Becomes Club Record

The Martinelli Arsenal exit sets a new record for the club’s highest outgoing transfer. The €70 million package is higher than the previous record of £35 million, which Arsenal received from Liverpool for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in 2017.

Romano had followed the Arsenal transfer talks since August. Al-Hilal first placed Martinelli on its winger shortlist before negotiations moved forward. Arsenal rejected a lower bid from Galatasaray, after which Al-Hilal became the main destination.

By August 24, talks between Arsenal and Al-Hilal had reached an advanced stage. A fee of around £50 million to £55 million was discussed, while Martinelli still had to agree personal terms and make his final decision.

Four days later, Romano reported that Martinelli had given the green light to the Arsenal transfer. He wrote: “Understand Gabriel Martinelli has given green light to Al Hilal move as contracts are being checked.”

Al-Hilal Complete Martinelli Transfer

The Al-Hilal deal moved closer on August 30 when Romano announced a verbal agreement. “Gabriel Martinelli to Al Hilal, here we go! Verbal agreement done for fee over €65m add-ons included.”

The final Martinelli transfer reached €70 million, including the agreed package and sell-on clause. Martinelli will sign a long-term contract with Al-Hilal that runs until June 2030.

The move forms part of an Al-Hilal attacking rebuild under manager Simone Inzaghi. The Saudi club also signed Crysencio Summerville and pursued Ollie Watkins during the same transfer window.

The Saudi Pro League transfer window remains open until September 6, giving Al-Hilal and Arsenal more time to complete the final registration process.

Why Martinelli Left Arsenal

Martinelli’s role at Arsenal had reduced this season. He scored one Premier League goal last campaign and did not make Mikel Arteta’s matchday squad for the Community Shield or Arsenal’s opening Premier League match.

Arteta had also made clear that Martinelli was no longer guaranteed regular starts. Arsenal had already signed Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge to provide cover on the left side.

Martinelli now leaves Arsenal after seven years with the club. His Arsenal career included major trophies and international recognition, while the Martinelli Arsenal transfer gives the club a record outgoing fee and additional squad space.

The sell-on clause also means Arsenal could receive further financial benefit if Martinelli moves to another club in the future. Regulatory approval remains before the Al-Hilal transfer becomes fully complete.