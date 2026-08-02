Galatasaray vs Rennes Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Galatasaray hosted Rennes on Sunday in a pre-season club friendly at RAMS Park in Istanbul, with the match serving as another important test before the start of the 2026-27 campaign.

The match kicked off at 18:00 UTC (20:00 local time) as both teams continued preparations for their domestic seasons. Galatasaray entered the fixture looking to regain momentum after back-to-back friendly defeats, while Rennes arrived in confident spirits following a victory in their previous outing.

The match between Galatasaray and Rennes provided both managers with a chance to evaluate their squads, enhance match fitness, and adjust tactics in preparation for the upcoming competitive season.

Galatasaray vs Rennes Match Preview

Galatasaray came into the contest under the guidance of Okan Buruk after mixed pre-season results. The Turkish champions suffered defeats to Venezia and Monza but had previously produced an impressive 5–1 win over Ümraniyespor.

Rennes, led by Franck Haise, arrived confidently following a 2–1 win over Club Brugge in their recent friendly. The team is focused on maintaining their momentum as they intensify preparations for the upcoming Ligue 1 season.

Galatasaray were expected to be without defender Metehan Baltacı due to suspension, giving other squad members an opportunity to impress.

What to Watch

Both managers were expected to rotate their squads throughout the friendly, balancing experienced players with younger talents. With the competitive campaign approaching, the emphasis remained on fitness, tactical organization, and the evaluation of different combinations.

Supporters followed Galatasaray vs Rennes through live updates on major football platforms as both clubs continued their pre-season preparations.