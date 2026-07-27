Galatasaray vs Venezia Match Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Galatasaray S.K. concluded its 2026 pre-season training camp in Austria by facing Venezia FC in an international club friendly at the Hofmann Personal Stadion in Linz on Monday, July 27. The Galatasaray vs Venezia clash served as the Turkish champions’ final preparation before returning to Istanbul for the start of the competitive season.

Kick-off was scheduled for 18:00 UTC (21:00 Turkish time / 20:00 CEST). After producing mixed results during their Austrian camp, Galatasaray viewed this encounter as an opportunity to fine-tune tactics and build momentum.

Venezia also approached the match with clear objectives as they continued preparations for the new Serie A campaign. As both managers prepared to name competitive starting XIs, the contest served as an important final rehearsal before the new season officially began.

Galatasaray vs Venezia Match Preview and Team News

The buildup to Galatasaray vs Venezia centered on two teams using the fixture to sharpen their squads before competitive action. Okan Buruk’s team made a bright start to pre-season, delivering an emphatic 5-1 victory over Ümraniyespor to showcase their attacking quality. However, defensive weaknesses were exposed in a 2-0 defeat to AC Monza, making this final warm-up especially valuable.

Galatasaray entered the match without defender Metehan Baltacı, who served a suspension, while Wilfried Singo remained unavailable because of a hamstring injury. Experienced striker Mauro Icardi was again expected to lead the attack alongside Dries Mertens.

Venezia, coached by Eusebio Di Francesco, continued preparations after successfully retaining their Serie A status. Defender Marin Šverko missed the match while recovering from a knee sprain.

Tactical Outlook and Match Significance

Galatasaray aimed to dominate possession through midfield leaders Lucas Torreira and Gabriel Sara while improving defensive transitions before domestic competition resumed. Venezia planned to rely on their compact defensive structure and quick counterattacks, with Joel Pohjanpalo leading the frontline.

The fixture marked the first-ever meeting between the two clubs. Both sides entered with positive pre-season moments, making Galatasaray vs Venezia a useful measuring stick before the new campaign officially began.