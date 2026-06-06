Giuseppe Rossi Shares Honest Take on Italy Missing Third FIFA World Cup: Exclusive

Giuseppe Rossi did not hide his frustration after Italy missed out on a third straight FIFA World Cup. Speaking about the national team’s latest setback, Rossi called the situation painful for Italian soccer and its fans.

Italy failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after losing its final playoff against Bosnia and Herzegovina. The federation received strong criticism that led to Gennaro Gattuso resigning from his head coaching position.

Rossi pointed to Italy’s rich history as a soccer powerhouse and voiced frustration on behalf of the Azzurri faithful.

“It’s very disappointing knowing our history and knowing the powerhouse that we are on the international stage. Not having that name at the World Cup, not only this year but for three in a row. I think it is kind of strange for many people,” Rossi exclusively told Heavy Sports via Ozoon. “It sucks for us Italians not being able, for three times in a row, to enjoy a World Cup the way that we have always enjoyed it up to that point when they didn’t make it three editions ago.”

He added:

“A lot of changes need to be made. Maybe certain things should have been done already the first time we didn’t go through, but I’m hoping that the people in charge do the right thing for the game of football and not for themselves.”

Giuseppe Rossi Says Italian Soccer Needs a Reset

Giuseppe Rossi also shared his thoughts on how the Italian federation should address its shortcomings. He proposed a reset for the entire program.

Rossi believes Italy needs to do a much better job identifying and developing players at a young age. In doing so, it would help put them in situations to succeed.

“Definitely, a refresh from A to Z is needed [for Italian soccer]. I think everything starts at the grassroots. You can’t build something from the top down, it’s always from the bottom up,” Rossi exclusively told Heavy Sports via Ozoon. “Creating a system that works for the young players, where they’re able to be rewarded thanks to their efforts and their talent, and having the right teachers of the game at a young level, which is very different from a coach.”

Rossi Explains Effectiveness of Surrounding Players With Strong Teachers

Rossi believes Italy needs to invest in more than coaching and find strong teachers and mentors to work with players.

The former Italian striker stressed that the process requires patience, but, the long-term benefits are worth it.

“A teacher is what needs to be implemented in the early stages of these kids’ careers. And then you slowly transition into a coaching role when you’re trying to run the X’s and O’s and create certain strategies in order to perform well,” Rossi exclusively told Heavy Sports. “That’s where it all starts from, it’s just a trickle-down effect. Now, it’s going to take time. It does require a lot of patience.”

He added:

“We do have a lot of talent, but this talent does get lost when you start reaching certain levels. Can we change that? Yeah.”