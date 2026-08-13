Hearts vs Benfica Ends in Frustrating Draw as Europa League Tie Slips Away

Hearts vs Benfica ended in a 1–1 draw at Tynecastle Park, but the result was not enough to change the outcome of the Europa League third qualifying round. Benfica advanced 7–2 on aggregate after winning the first leg 6–1 in Lisbon. Hearts kept the second leg scoreless in the first half and looked set to give their home fans a positive result.

Tómas Bent Magnússon finally broke the deadlock in the 76th minute, but the lead lasted only a minute. Dodi Lukébakio quickly equalized for Benfica. The visitors then managed the closing stages to secure their place in the next round. Hearts will now move into the Conference League playoff stage.

Hearts vs Benfica Stays Level After Late Goals

The first half of Hearts vs Benfica produced few major changes to the score. Hearts stayed organized while Benfica protected its strong aggregate advantage.

Cláudio Braga received a yellow card in the third minute for a tactical foul. Benfica earned a corner in the 20th minute after Stuart Findlay conceded it, but Hearts cleared the danger. Calvin Miller later prepared a long throw for Hearts in the 28th minute.

Benfica had an offside decision against Dodi Lukébakio in the 35th minute. Jhon Durán also fired wide in the 12th minute, resulting in a Hearts goal kick. Neither team managed to score before half-time.

The second half brought more action. Benfica replaced Clément Lenglet with Tomás Araújo at the break. Hearts then won a corner in the 52nd minute, but Manu Silva cleared Blair Spittal’s delivery.

Europa League Drama as VAR Cancels Hearts Goal

Hearts thought they had taken the lead in the 55th minute, but VAR ruled out the goal because of a foul during the buildup.

Both teams then made changes. Benfica introduced Gianluca Prestianni and Leandro Barreiro in the 63rd minute, while Hearts brought on Tómas Bent Magnússon for Tom Renaud.

Sabri Guendouz sent an effort over the Benfica crossbar in the 68th minute. Hearts later made three more substitutions, with Sabah Kerjota, James Wilson and Pierre Landry Kaboré entering the game.

Magnússon finally put Hearts ahead in the 76th minute. However, Benfica responded immediately.

Hearts vs Benfica Result Seals Aggregate Victory

Dodi Lukébakio scored in the 77th minute to make it 1–1. Benfica then replaced Andreas Schjelderup with Rafa Silva and Lukébakio with Jakub Kamiński.

Hearts brought on MJ Kamson-Kamara for Oisin McEntee in the 83rd minute. Benfica controlled possession late in the match, including a throw-in on the left side in the 88th minute as it managed the clock.

The final whistle came at 90+3 minutes, confirming the 1–1 draw. Benfica won the Europa League tie 7–2 on aggregate after its 6–1 first-leg victory.

Benfica will face AGF Aarhus in the Europa League playoff round, while Hearts will enter the Conference League playoff stage against Rapid Vienna.