Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Heidenheim hosted Bayern Munich at the Voith-Arena on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, in a pre-season friendly that served as Bayern’s final test before the new campaign. The Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich meeting gave Vincent Kompany an opportunity to assess his squad ahead of the competitive season, while Heidenheim entered the game with league matches already under their belt.

The fixture was scheduled for 18:00 CEST and also provided a closer look at some of Bayern’s newer options. With several established players unavailable, Kompany had to balance preparation with fitness management.

The Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich clash also offered a useful measuring stick for both teams, particularly after their entertaining 3–3 Bundesliga meeting in May.

Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich Team News and Key Battles

Bayern arrived with several absences. Konrad Laimer missed out with foot swelling, while Minjae Kim and Jamal Musiala were sidelined after picking up knocks against RB Leipzig.

New signing Ismael Saibari was in contention for his first start, giving Kompany another chance to assess his options before the competitive schedule began.

Heidenheim had already played two matches in their domestic campaign, giving them a potential fitness advantage. However, they were without Sirlord Conteh and Christian Conteh because of injuries.

Head-to-Head Record and How to Watch

The previous Bundesliga meeting between the sides produced a remarkable 3–3 draw in May, while Bayern had won the three meetings before that. Bayern also won 4–0 at Heidenheim in December 2025.

The match was available globally through FC Bayern TV Plus and for free on the OneFootball app.

With Bayern preparing for the Supercup against Borussia Dortmund on August 22, the Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich friendly represented the final opportunity for Kompany to fine-tune his team before competitive football resumed.