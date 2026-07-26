How to Watch AS Roma vs AS Cannes Live Today: Pre-Season Preview, Stats, Lineup

AS Roma vs AS Cannes live today marks the start of Roma’s international pre-season tour ahead of the 2026/27 campaign. The friendly takes place on Sunday, July 26, at Stade Pierre de Coubertin in Cannes, France, with kickoff set for 5:30 p.m. CEST. The match also gives newly appointed manager Gian Piero Gasperini his first away fixture as he begins shaping Roma’s style before the new Serie A season.

AS Roma vs AS Cannes match today provides both clubs with an important opportunity to improve fitness and test different tactical approaches. Roma arrives after a strong finish to last season, while Cannes hopes to impress against one of Italy’s biggest clubs.

AS Roma vs AS Cannes Live Today Lineup and Team News

The AS Roma vs AS Cannes lineup is expected to feature a mix of experienced players and young prospects as Gasperini continues to evaluate his squad. Gian Piero Gasperini begins his first international pre-season tour after completing an intensive training camp at Roma’s Fulvio Bernardini Sports Center in Trigoria.

Roma will likely rotate throughout the AS Roma vs AS Cannes match as players build fitness before upcoming friendlies against Cardiff, Newport, and Brighton. The Italian club is expected to use the match to establish Gasperini’s high-pressing style while carefully managing workloads.

The AS Roma vs AS Cannes team news also favors heavy rotation from the home side. AS Cannes enters the match with the advantage of playing on home soil after several pre-season fixtures. The French club will look to challenge Roma with an aggressive attacking approach despite facing one of Europe’s strongest squads.

AS Roma versus AS Cannes Stats, Head-to-Head and Recent Form

The AS Roma vs AS Cannes stats highlight Roma’s excellent recent form. The Italian side won each of its last five competitive matches, recording victories over Verona, Lazio, Parma, Fiorentina, and Bologna. Roma also kept clean sheets in four of those five games, showing strong defensive consistency.

The AS Roma vs AS Cannes head-to-head record is brief but favors Roma. The clubs met in a pre-season friendly on July 31, 2025, when Roma earned a comfortable 3-0 victory. Stephan El Shaarawy opened the scoring in the third minute before Artem Dovbyk added a second goal just before halftime. Evan Ferguson completed the win with a late goal in the 88th minute.

Cannes enters the match after mixed pre-season results. The French side recorded victories over GOAL FC, Rousset, and St Maur Lusitanos but suffered defeats against Rodez and Montpellier. winning form against a Cannes side that has shown attacking quality but defensive weaknesses.

How to Watch AS Roma vs AS Cannes: Live Stream, TV Channel and Kickoff Time

Fans looking for the AS Roma vs AS Cannes live stream can watch the match through several official platforms. Supporters in Italy can follow AS Roma vs AS Cannes live on Roma TV and the club’s official streaming services.

Viewers in the United States and Canada can stream the match through SportsEngine Play and selected regional club partner channels. Fans in the United Kingdom can access digital coverage through club streaming passes, while viewers in Australia can follow the match on ESPN Australia. Football supporters worldwide can also track live commentary, match statistics, and momentum updates through the FotMob mobile app.

The AS Roma vs AS Cannes kickoff time is 5:30 p.m. CEST in France. That is 4:30 p.m. BST in the United Kingdom and 11:30 a.m. EDT in the United States.

AS Roma vs AS Cannes live today begins Roma’s international pre-season schedule under Gian Piero Gasperini and gives both clubs an important opportunity to prepare for the 2026/27 season before tougher fixtures arrive.