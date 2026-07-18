France vs England Match Results Today: FIFA World Cup Live Score, Updates, Stats

The France national football team faced the England national football team in the 2026 FIFA World Cup third-place playoff at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, giving both teams one final opportunity to finish the tournament on a positive note.

France entered the match after a 2–0 semifinal defeat to the Spain national football team, while England arrived following a heartbreaking 2–1 loss to the Argentina national football team. Although a place in the final had slipped away, France vs England still carried major significance, with a World Cup bronze medal, national pride, and several personal milestones all on the line.

France vs England Match Context

The buildup to France vs England was filled with important storylines. The match marked the end of Didier Deschamps’s remarkable 14-year spell as France manager, bringing to a close one of the most successful coaching eras in international football.

Another major talking point was the Golden Boot race. Kylian Mbappé began the match level with Lionel Messi on eight goals in the tournament. One more goal would move the French captain closer to winning a second consecutive World Cup Golden Boot.

England manager Thomas Tuchel also entered the game under pressure after England surrendered a late lead against Argentina in the semifinal.

Team News and Key Players

France was expected to rotate several players, but remained without injured defender William Saliba. Mbappé led the attack alongside Ousmane Dembélé, Bradley Barcola, and Rayan Cherki.

England also made changes to the starting lineup, with Harry Kane captaining the side. Marcus Rashford, Morgan Rogers, and Eberechi Eze were expected to provide attacking support.

France had won the most recent World Cup meeting between the two nations, defeating England 2–1 in the 2022 quarter-finals, while England had won the previous two World Cup encounters in 1966 and 1982. This France vs England showdown added another chapter to one of international football’s biggest rivalries.