How to Watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Live Today: Premier League Preview, Stats, Lineup

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, live today, headlines the dramatic final day of the 2025–26 Premier League season as all 10 matches kick off at the same time on Sunday, May 24, 2026. While several clubs continue battling for European qualification and survival, attention will focus on Selhurst Park, where newly crowned champions Arsenal F.C. travel to face Crystal Palace F.C. in Gameweek 38.

Arsenal already secured the Premier League title before the final weekend, but the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace match today still carries major importance ahead of the club’s upcoming UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain F.C. Crystal Palace also enters the match preparing for next week’s UEFA Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano, making this one of the most important fixtures on the final day.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Lineup and Team News Before Final Day Clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta faces difficult decisions before Arsenal vs Crystal Palace today because several key players continue to manage fatigue and minor fitness concerns. Bukayo Saka and William Saliba are still expected to play key roles for Arsenal as the club prepares for the Champions League final.

Former Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze is expected to influence the match again after scoring the decisive goal in the earlier league meeting this season. Arsenal could rotate parts of the squad, but the club still wants to maintain momentum before facing PSG in Europe.

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner confirmed his side will continue competing at full intensity despite sitting safely in 15th place. Palace no longer faces relegation danger, but the team wants to stay sharp before next week’s European final. Selhurst Park has also remained a difficult ground for visiting teams throughout the season.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Stats, Head-to-Head and Prediction

The Arsenal vs Crystal Palace stats show two close meetings between the clubs already this season. Arsenal won the Premier League meeting 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium on October 26, 2025. The teams later drew 1-1 in the EFL Cup quarter-final on December 23, 2025, before Arsenal advanced 8-7 on penalties.

The Arsenal vs Crystal Palace head-to-head record this season reflects Arsenal’s defensive strength. The Gunners currently own the best defensive record in the Premier League, with goalkeeper David Raya playing a major role throughout the campaign.

Crystal Palace still presents danger on the counterattack under Glasner’s system. The Arsenal vs Crystal Palace prediction discussion focuses heavily on whether Arsenal rotates key starters before the Champions League final. Palace will also look to finish the season strongly in front of home supporters.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Live Stream and Global TV Guide

Fans searching for the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live stream can watch the match on several broadcasters worldwide. In the United Kingdom, the match starts at 4:00 PM BST and is broadcast live on Sky Sports. You can stream it via NOW TV and the Sky Go app.

In the United States, Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live coverage starts at 11:00 AM ET and airs on CNBC, with Spanish-language coverage on Telemundo. Fans can also watch the match live through Peacock and FuboTV. Canadian viewers can follow the final matchday on FuboTV Canada.

ESPN and Disney+ will broadcast the Arsenal versus Crystal Palace match live across South America. Fans across Africa can watch the match live on SuperSport, while supporters in the Middle East and North Africa can follow the action on beIN Sports and beIN CONNECT.

Fans in India can watch on Star Select and Disney+ Hotstar, while viewers in Australia can stream through Optus Sport. New Zealand coverage will air on Sky Sport. Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live today will end with Arsenal lifting the Premier League trophy after the final whistle at Selhurst Park.