How to Watch Crystal Palace vs RC Lens Live Today: Como Cup Preview, Stats, Lineup

Crystal Palace vs RC Lens live today opens Crystal Palace’s 2026 Como Cup campaign as the Eagles continue their pre-season preparations in Italy. The match takes place on Tuesday, July 28, at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Como and serves as the opening fixture of the unique three-team tournament.

Unlike a traditional friendly, the Como Cup features 45-minute matches, leaving little time for teams to settle into the game. Crystal Palace vs RC Lens match today also marks Pierre Sage’s first meeting against the French club he led to a second-place Ligue 1 finish and a Coupe de France title last season.

Crystal Palace vs RC Lens live today gives supporters an early look at Palace’s tactical approach and new faces before the Premier League season begins.

Crystal Palace vs RC Lens Live Today Lineup and Team News

The Crystal Palace vs RC Lens lineup is expected to feature a mix of senior players and young talents as both managers rotate their squads during the shortened contest. Pierre Sage takes charge of Crystal Palace against his former club for the first time after leaving Lens earlier this summer.

The Crystal Palace vs RC Lens match also gives Palace an opportunity to build match fitness for players returning from injury. Eddie Nketiah and Cheick Doucouré are expected to continue their recoveries, while youngsters Matheus França and David Ozoh will look to impress ahead of the Premier League campaign.

RC Lens also has important Crystal Palace vs RC Lens team news entering the tournament. Former Crystal Palace striker Odsonne Édouard is expected to face his former teammates after completing his move to the Ligue 1 club during the summer transfer window.

Crystal Palace vs RC Lens Stats, Prediction, Head-to-Head and Format

The Crystal Palace vs RC Lens stats show that meetings between the clubs have been rare. Their most recent encounter came during a pre-season friendly at Selhurst Park in August 2024, where the teams played to a 1-1 draw.

The Crystal Palace vs RC Lens head-to-head record remains limited because the sides have met only occasionally in friendly competition. Both clubs enter the Como Cup in the early stages of pre-season, with a greater focus on fitness and tactical preparation than results.

The Crystal Palace vs RC Lens prediction discussion centers on how quickly each team can adapt to the tournament’s unusual format. Crystal Palace, RC Lens, and Portuguese side Famalicão will each play 45-minute round-robin matches instead of full 90-minute fixtures, making every minute important. Palace faces Lens before immediately taking on Famalicão later in the tournament.

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel and Kickoff Time

Fans looking for the Crystal Palace vs RC Lens live stream can watch the match through the clubs’ official digital platforms. Supporters around the world can stream Crystal Palace vs RC Lens live on Palace TV+ using the club’s website or official mobile application.

RC Lens supporters in France and mainland Europe can also watch through the club’s premium digital media platforms.

The Crystal Palace vs RC Lens kickoff time is 7:00 p.m. CEST in Italy. That is 6:00 p.m. BST in the United Kingdom and Ireland, 1:00 p.m. EDT, 10:00 a.m. PDT, 6:00 p.m. WAT, 7:00 p.m. SAST, 10:30 p.m. IST, and 3:00 a.m. AEST on Wednesday.

Crystal Palace vs RC Lens live today gives supporters their first chance to watch Palace in the Como Cup and see how Pierre Sage’s side performs in the tournament’s fast-paced 45-minute format before the Premier League season begins.