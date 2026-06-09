How to Watch DR Congo vs Chile Live Today: Team News, Venue Change, H2H, Stats and Ticket Update

DR Congo vs Chile live today goes ahead under unusual circumstances as the two national teams meet in an international friendly on June 9, 2026. Kickoff is scheduled for 15:00 UTC (16:00 BST), but the buildup to the match has been dominated by a dramatic venue change.

The fixture was originally scheduled to be played in Andalusia, Spain, before local authorities blocked the event due to health concerns linked to an active Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. As a result, the Congolese Football Association moved the match to Stade de la Source in Orleans, France.

For DR Congo, the game serves as a crucial final preparation before its first FIFA World Cup appearance since 1974, while Chile continues its rebuilding process after missing qualification for the 2026 tournament.

DR Congo versus Chile Live Today Venue Change Creates Major Talking Point

The biggest story surrounding DR Congo vs Chile today is the late relocation of the match.

Spanish authorities stopped the fixture from taking place in Andalusia as a precautionary public health measure. The decision forced the Congolese Football Association to find a new venue at short notice.

The match was eventually moved to Stade de la Source in Orleans, France, allowing the international friendly to proceed as scheduled. Despite the disruption, both teams completed their preparations and remain focused on the game.

The unusual circumstances have turned DR Congo vs Chile live today into one of the most closely watched international friendlies of the week.

DR Congo vs Chile Team News and Match Preview

For DR Congo, this fixture is much more than a routine friendly. The Leopards are preparing for a historic return to the FIFA World Cup, their first appearance at the tournament since 1974.

The team enters the match after a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Denmark in Liege. That result highlighted the defensive discipline that has become a key strength in recent matches.

United States immigration rules require any delegation traveling to the World Cup to spend 21 days outside the Democratic Republic of the Congo and remain symptom-free before arrival. Because of those regulations, the entire DR Congo squad has been training in a controlled environment in Belgium.

The squad is made up entirely of foreign-based professionals, including striker Yoane Wissa, as preparations for the tournament continue.

Chile enters the match from a different position. La Roja did not qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and is now concentrating on rebuilding its team. Chile will look for a positive response after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Portugal in Lisbon last week.

DR Congo vs Chile Stats, FIFA Rankings and Head-to-Head Record

The DR Congo vs Chile stats suggest a closely matched contest.

DR Congo currently sits 46th in the FIFA World Rankings, slightly ahead of Chile, which is 54th.

Recent performances also provide reasons for optimism for the African side. DR Congo kept a clean sheet against Denmark and has shown defensive stability in recent outings.

Chile’s recent results have been less convincing. The South American side has conceded eight goals across its latest cycle of international matches and has struggled to close out competitive games.

The DR Congo vs Chile head-to-head record offers little information, as meetings between the two nations have been extremely rare. The lack of significant previous encounters makes this a difficult DR Congo vs Chile prediction and adds uncertainty to the tactical battle.

How to Watch DR Congo vs Chile Live Today Around the World

Fans looking for the DR Congo vs Chile live stream have several options depending on their location.

Across South America, DSports will provide television coverage, while DirecTV GO will stream the match in countries including Chile, Argentina, and Colombia.

In North America, viewers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico can access the DR Congo vs Chile live broadcast through DirecTV GO. VAVEL USA will also provide live updates and match coverage.

Across Sub-Saharan Africa, digital sports networks and local broadcast partners will carry the game, while Flashscore Ghana will provide live statistics and score updates.

In Europe and Asia, mainstream television coverage is limited due to the late change of venue. However, fans can follow DR Congo vs Chile live through platforms such as FotMob and LiveScore, which will provide text commentary, live data, and instant goal alerts.

DR Congo vs Chile Ticket Update as Match Goes Behind Closed Doors

Supporters hoping to attend the match in Orleans will not be able to purchase tickets.

Because of the emergency relocation and medical protocols established by French and international health authorities, organizers have confirmed that no public attendance will be permitted.

The DR Congo vs Chile match will be played entirely behind closed doors. Only essential team personnel, match officials, and broadcast crews will be allowed inside Stade de la Source.

Fans are advised not to travel to the stadium and instead watch the match through official broadcast and streaming platforms.