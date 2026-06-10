How to Watch England vs Costa Rica Live Today: Team News, Lineup, Stats, Prediction

England vs Costa Rica live today gives both teams one final chance to prepare before the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins next week. The international friendly is scheduled for Wednesday, June 10, at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

England manager Thomas Tuchel will seek a more commanding performance following his team’s narrow 1-0 victory over New Zealand last weekend. That match saw extensive squad rotation, but tonight’s game is expected to feature a lineup much closer to the team that will face Croatia in England’s World Cup opener.

Costa Rica also enters the match looking to improve after a recent 3-1 defeat to Colombia. With the tournament approaching quickly, England vs Costa Rica today offers an important test for both nations before the biggest competition in world football begins.

England vs Costa Rica Live Today: Team News and Expected Lineup

England enters the match with several key players returning to the squad. Arsenal quartet Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze, and Noni Madueke were rested against New Zealand following their involvement in the UEFA Champions League final and are available for selection tonight.

Captain Harry Kane is expected to lead the attack, while Jude Bellingham is set to play in an advanced midfield role behind the striker. The England vs Costa Rica lineup should closely resemble the side Tuchel plans to use when England opens its World Cup campaign against Croatia.

Costa Rica continues its transition following the international retirement of legendary goalkeeper Keylor Navas. Manager Miguel Herrera also has to manage the absence of Kenneth Vargas, Warren Madrigal, and Alejandro Bran, who were removed from the team due to disciplinary issues.

Feyenoord striker Manfred Ugalde remains Costa Rica’s main attacking threat. Defender Jeyland Mitchell is also expected to play a key role as Costa Rica looks to strengthen a defense that has struggled in recent matches.

England vs Costa Rica Stats, Prediction, and Head-to-Head Record

England vs Costa Rica stats favor the Three Lions heading into the final warm-up match. England has never lost to Costa Rica in their previous meetings.

The most recent encounter came in June 2018 when England secured a 2-0 victory in an international friendly. The teams also met during the 2014 FIFA World Cup, where they played to a goalless draw.

England has played a series of low-scoring matches in recent weeks. Fewer than three goals have been scored in each of England’s last five matches. Costa Rica has seen mixed results on the defensive end. The team has conceded two or more goals in five straight international friendlies during its World Cup preparations.

The England vs Costa Rica prediction discussion centers on whether England can show greater attacking quality after the narrow win over New Zealand while maintaining its strong defensive record before the World Cup begins.

How to Watch England vs Costa Rica Live Stream and Match Details

Fans looking for the England vs Costa Rica live stream have several viewing options worldwide. The match kicks off at 9:00 PM BST and 4:00 PM ET.

In the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, the England vs Costa Rica live broadcast will air on ITV1, with streaming available through ITVX. Viewers in the United States can watch on FOX Sports 2, FOX One, Fubo Sports, and ViX. Canadian viewers can stream the match through DAZN Canada, while fans in Australia can watch via Stan Sport.

Supporters around the world can also follow live text commentary, match updates, and statistics through BBC Sport and FotMob.