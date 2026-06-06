How to Watch England vs New Zealand Live Today: Preview, Stats, Team News, Lineup

England vs New Zealand live today gives both teams one final chance to prepare before the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins later this month. The international friendly takes place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, with kick-off scheduled for 21:00 BST (4:00 p.m. local Eastern Time).

England enters the match looking for a strong response after a disappointing March international window that included a 1-1 draw with Uruguay and a 1-0 defeat to Japan.

Manager Thomas Tuchel wants to rebuild momentum before England opens its World Cup campaign against Croatia on June 17.

England vs New Zealand Live Today Team News and Expected Lineup

England vs New Zealand team news remains a major talking point before kick-off. Tuchel is expected to select a strong lineup as he continues to refine his system ahead of the World Cup. Captain Harry Kane and midfielder Jude Bellingham are expected to play important roles as England looks to improve its attacking rhythm and overall balance.

Certain players participating in recent European club finals might have their playing time closely monitored. Tuchel is also expected to continue using his preferred double-pivot midfield setup to gain greater control and creativity against defensive opponents.

New Zealand arrives in Florida after a difficult 4-0 defeat to Haiti in Fort Lauderdale. Head coach Darren Bazeley will hope for a stronger defensive display from his side. Striker Chris Wood continues to be the main offensive weapon and will spearhead the attack for the All Whites.

The England vs New Zealand lineup will provide a clearer picture of how both managers plan to approach the World Cup group stage later this month.

England vs New Zealand Stats and Head-to-Head Record

England vs New Zealand stats highlight just how rare this fixture has become. The two nations have met only twice in men’s senior international football, with England winning both matches.

Their latest meeting took place on June 8, 1991, with England winning 2-0 in Wellington. Five days earlier, England also won 1-0 in Auckland. As a result, England holds a perfect record in the England vs New Zealand head-to-head series.

The statistics also show why England enters the match with confidence despite recent setbacks. Since Thomas Tuchel took charge, England has recorded 11 wins in 14 matches. Notably, every one of those victories came with a clean sheet, underlining the team’s defensive strength.

New Zealand has struggled against stronger opposition outside Oceania. The All Whites have lost eight of their last 10 matches against non-OFC nations. They have also failed to score in three of their last six international fixtures, increasing the pressure on Chris Wood to provide goals.

England vs New Zealand prediction discussions have focused on whether England can regain confidence and sharpness before the World Cup begins.

Guide to Live Streaming England vs. New Zealand

Fans seeking to stream England vs New Zealand have multiple viewing options depending on where they are.

In the United Kingdom, the match will be shown live and free on ITV1, with streaming available through ITVX. Viewers in the United States and Canada can watch on FOX Soccer Plus, while streaming options include Fubo and Amazon Prime Video.

Supporters in New Zealand can follow the match on Sky Sport NZ and Sky Sport Now. In India, the game will stream on SonyLIV. Across Sub-Saharan Africa, viewers can watch through SuperSport networks.

England vs New Zealand live today serves as the final test before the World Cup group stage begins. With England seeking a response and New Zealand looking to recover from a difficult result, the match offers an important opportunity for both teams before competitive action starts.