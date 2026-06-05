England World Cup 2026: Every Game, Date, Time and Venue

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is almost here, and England are among the teams with genuine ambitions of going all the way. Thomas Tuchel’s side have been drawn into Group L alongside Croatia, Ghana and Panama, with their campaign kicking off on June 17 in Texas. The Three Lions have not won a World Cup since 1966. The squad assembled for this summer suggests they believe this could finally be the year.

Here is everything you need to know about England’s World Cup 2026 campaign.

England’s World Cup 2026 Fixtures

England open their campaign against Croatia on Wednesday, June 17 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kick-off is at 9pm UK time. It is the standout fixture of the group stage and one that could set the tone for the entire tournament.

The second group game comes against Ghana on Tuesday, June 23 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Kick-off again is 9pm UK time.

England close out the group stage against Panama on Saturday, June 27 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. That one kicks off at 10pm UK time.

Before the tournament begins, England have two warm-up friendlies. They face New Zealand on June 6 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa at 9pm UK time, followed by Costa Rica on June 10 at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, also at 9pm.

Pre-Tournament Friendlies

June 6 | England vs New Zealand | Raymond James Stadium, Tampa | 4pm ET / 1pm PT / 9pm BST

June 10 | England vs Costa Rica | Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando | 4pm ET / 1pm PT / 9pm BST

Group Stage

June 17 | England vs Croatia | AT&T Stadium, Arlington | 4pm ET / 1pm PT / 9pm BST

June 23 | England vs Ghana | Gillette Stadium, Foxborough | 4pm ET / 1pm PT / 9pm BST

June 27 | Panama vs England | MetLife Stadium, New Jersey | 5pm ET / 2pm PT / 10pm BST

England’s Group L Opponents

Croatia are the most dangerous opponent in the group. They have been one of the most consistent tournament sides of the modern era and have caused England problems before. Their experience, midfield structure, and composure under pressure make them a difficult first test.

Ghana bring pace, athleticism, and direct running that can hurt teams on the transition. The second group game may look more straightforward on paper, but Ghana are capable of turning a match quickly if England leave space in behind.

Panama are the group outsiders. England should have enough to handle them, but tournament football rarely delivers the straightforward results it promises. If qualification is already secured by then, Tuchel may face a rotation decision that carries its own risks.

England’s World Cup 2026 Squad

Tuchel has named a 26-player squad that balances experience with fresh faces. Harry Kane captains the side at his third World Cup. Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and Declan Rice provide the creative and defensive spine alongside him.

Newer faces like Morgan Rogers, Nico O’Reilly, Elliot Anderson, Marc Guehi, and Jarell Quansah give Tuchel options he will need across a potentially eight-game tournament in the expanded 48-team format.

How the World Cup 2026 Format Works

This is the biggest World Cup in history. Forty-eight teams, 12 groups, and 104 matches across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The expanded format means one extra knockout match compared to previous tournaments, making squad depth more important than ever.

One defeat in the group stage does not end a campaign. But goal difference, discipline, and third-place rankings could all play a role in determining the knockout bracket. Winning the group remains the cleanest path to a manageable route.

Final Word

England have everything they need to go deep in this tournament. Kane, Bellingham, Saka, and Rice give Tuchel a spine that can compete with anyone. The squad has depth, pace, and tactical flexibility built in.

The group is winnable. The route beyond it is demanding. Croatia on June 17 is where it all begins.

Sixty years of hurt. One more chance to end it.