How to Watch Everton vs Newcastle United Live Today: Preview, Lineup and Team News

Everton vs Newcastle United live today brings two Premier League clubs together at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. The pre-season friendly starts at 5:15 p.m. BST (4:15 p.m. UTC), with the 2026/27 Premier League season only days away. Both teams will treat the Everton vs Newcastle match today as their last significant preparation before official competition starts.

Murrayfield, Scotland’s largest sporting venue, has a capacity of 67,130 and is expected to welcome thousands of traveling supporters. A limited number of general admission tickets are available through Ticketmaster UK, with prices starting at £35 for adults and £17 for under-16s. The Murrayfield Experience offers premium seating and private boxes.

How to Watch Everton vs Newcastle United Across Every Continent

Fans searching for the Everton vs Newcastle United live stream have several options depending on their location. Supporters in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on Premier Sports 1, while Everton TV offers a single-match streaming pass for £5.99. The official Newcastle United App also provides access through NUFC TV.

Across Europe, regional sports networks and official club platforms will carry the game in selected markets, including Germany, France and Spain. Viewers in the United States can follow the action through Fubo TV, Prime Video, Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo and FOX Deportes for Spanish-language coverage.

Canadian viewers can use available local sports streaming services and official club platforms. Fans in India, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand will rely mainly on Everton TV and NUFC TV because major traditional television networks are not carrying the friendly.

Supporters across Sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America can also follow the game through the available global streaming options.

Everton vs Newcastle Match Preview and Team Form

Newcastle United begins a new era under Matthias Jaissle following Eddie Howe’s departure. The Magpies recently defeated Valencia 2-1, with new signing Sean Steur making a strong debut. Lewis Miley remains unavailable because of injury.

Everton arrives after a 3-1 defeat against VfB Stuttgart. David Moyes’ side previously beat Dundee 4-0 and Hamburger SV 2-1 but also lost to Stoke City during its summer schedule. Jordan Pickford could return in goal for the Everton vs Newcastle match.

Head-to-Head and Key Statistics

The Everton vs Newcastle United stats show an evenly matched recent rivalry. In the last 10 competitive meetings over five seasons, Newcastle has won four, Everton has won four, and the other two have ended in draws.

The latest meeting came in February 2026, when Everton secured a 3-2 victory at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle’s recent pre-season record stands at two wins, one loss and one draw. Everton has recorded two wins, two losses and one draw. Recent meetings have produced an average of 1.5 goals per game for Newcastle and 1.2 for Everton.

Betting Odds and Prediction

The Everton vs Newcastle prediction markets make Newcastle slight favorites ahead of kickoff, with BetVictor giving the Magpies the edge after their recent victory over Valencia.

Both managers are expected to rotate their squads and give extended minutes to players competing for places. The goals market also points toward an open contest, with 75% of Newcastle’s recent summer matches producing more than 2.5 goals.

Football Whispers projects a 1-1 draw, with both teams expected to use the final friendly to work on defensive structure and match fitness before the Premier League returns.

The Everton vs Newcastle live clash today, therefore, offers one final chance for both squads to sharpen their plans before the 2026/27 campaign begins.