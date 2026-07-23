How to Watch FC Polissya Zhytomyr vs FC Copenhagen Live Today: UEFA Conference League Preview, Stats, Lineup

FC Polissya Zhytomyr vs FC Copenhagen live today opens one of the biggest matches in the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round. The first-leg clash takes place on July 23, 2026, with kickoff scheduled for 20:00 CEST (18:00 UTC). Because of the current situation in Ukraine, Polissya Zhytomyr will play its home match at the Košická futbalová aréna in Košice, Slovakia.

The Ukrainian club earned its European place after finishing third in the Ukrainian Premier League last season. FC Copenhagen arrives as one of the tournament favorites after several seasons of European competition.

FC Polissya Zhytomyr vs FC Copenhagen Live Today Lineup and Team News

Polissya enters the match after a historic third-place finish in the Ukrainian Premier League, which secured qualification for the UEFA Conference League.

The club hopes to reach the competition’s league phase for the first time. Playing at a neutral venue removes home advantage, but Polissya will still look to produce a positive result before traveling to Denmark.

FC Copenhagen enters the FC Polissya Zhytomyr vs FC Copenhagen match with far more European experience. The Danish champions have regularly competed in UEFA club competitions in recent years and will aim to take an advantage into the return leg on July 29.

FC Polissya Zhytomyr vs FC Copenhagen Stats, Prediction and Head-to-Head

The FC Polissya Zhytomyr vs FC Copenhagen stats show that this is the first competitive meeting between the two clubs. The FC Polissya Zhytomyr vs FC Copenhagen head-to-head record begins with this opening leg, giving both teams a fresh challenge.

FC Copenhagen has a clear advantage in European experience. Polissya has played only eight UEFA Conference League qualifying matches in its history, while Copenhagen has regularly appeared in European competitions over recent seasons.

Recent form also favors the Danish side. Copenhagen recorded pre-season victories over Viborg by 2-1 and Horsens by 3-2 before traveling to Slovakia. Portuguese referee David Rafael Oliveira da Silva will officiate the match after taking charge of several high-pressure fixtures. The FC Polissya Zhytomyr vs FC Copenhagen prediction discussion centers on Copenhagen’s greater European experience heading into the first leg.

FC Polissya Zhytomyr vs FC Copenhagen Live Stream and Global TV Guide

Fans looking for the FC Polissya Zhytomyr vs FC Copenhagen live stream can watch the match through official broadcasters in several regions. Viewers in Ukraine can follow the game on Megogo Futbol 1, while Danish fans can watch through FCK TV. In Greece, the match will air on SKAI Hellas HD.

Supporters in the United States and Canada can watch the UEFA Conference League qualifying rounds on ESPN+. Fans across Africa and other regions can follow live match updates and digital coverage through SportyTV.

The FC Polissya Zhytomyr vs FC Copenhagen match kicks off at 20:00 CEST (18:00 UTC). FC Polissya Zhytomyr vs FC Copenhagen live today will give one club an important advantage before the second leg in Denmark.