How to Watch FC Porto vs Aston Villa Live Today: Pre-Season Preview, Stats, Lineup

FC Porto vs Aston Villa live today brings together two of Europe’s most successful clubs in a high-profile pre-season friendly on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Portuguese champions FC Porto welcome UEFA Europa League winners Aston Villa to the Estádio do Dragão in Porto as both teams continue preparations for the new season.

The FC Porto vs Aston Villa match today gives managers Francesco Farioli and Unai Emery another chance to build match fitness, test new signings, and fine-tune their tactics. Porto looks to bounce back after an opening pre-season defeat, while Aston Villa hopes to continue its strong summer form.

FC Porto vs Aston Villa live today also offers supporters an early look at two teams expected to compete at the highest level in domestic and European football this season.

FC Porto vs Aston Villa Live Today Lineup and Team News

The FC Porto vs Aston Villa lineup is expected to feature stronger starting elevens than in each club’s opening pre-season matches. Francesco Farioli is getting ready for his first home game as Porto’s manager and is anticipated to line up a competitive team.

Porto begins the match after losing 1-0 to Gil Vicente in their opening pre-season game. The Portuguese champions will be without striker Samu Aghehowa, who continues to recover from a cruciate ligament injury. Porto completed the 2025/26 Primeira Liga season as champions after remaining unbeaten at home throughout the league campaign.

Aston Villa also has important team news before kickoff. Manager Unai Emery continues preparations after leading Villa to a fourth-place Premier League finish and the UEFA Europa League title last season. New signing João Gomes is available following his move from Wolves, while several senior players remain on post-World Cup breaks, creating opportunities for younger players, including Bryan Madjo.

FC Porto vs Aston Villa Stats, Prediction, Head-to-Head and Recent Form

The FC Porto vs Aston Villa stats highlight the quality both clubs bring into this friendly. Porto finished the entire 2025/26 domestic league season unbeaten at the Estádio do Dragão and kept clean sheets in 65 percent of its home matches.

The FC Porto vs Aston Villa head-to-head record remains limited. This match is only the second friendly meeting between the clubs in the modern era after their previous encounter ended in a draw.

Aston Villa arrives in Portugal after a convincing 5-0 victory over Walsall in its opening pre-season match. Villa has netted 13 goals in its last five matches across all competitions, with an average of 2.6 goals per game.

The two managers are expected to make several changes as they fine-tune their teams ahead of busy domestic and European campaigns.

FC Porto vs Aston Villa Live Stream, TV Channel and Kickoff Time

Fans searching for the FC Porto vs Aston Villa live stream can watch the match through official club streaming services. Supporters in the United Kingdom and across Europe can watch FC Porto vs. Aston Villa live on VillaTV. A single-match pass costs $6.99, while an annual Video Membership is available for $30.

Viewers in the United States and Canada can follow the match through regional digital partners, including the SportsEngine Play App and selected club streaming portals. Fans across Australia, India, and Southeast Asia can also watch through Aston Villa’s official streaming platform and regional affiliates. Supporters in South America and Africa can access the match through the club’s integrated online streaming service.

FC Porto welcomes Aston Villa to the Estádio do Dragão in Porto for a pre-season clash, with kickoff set for 8:00 p.m. BST (9:00 p.m. CEST).

FC Porto vs Aston Villa live today gives supporters an early chance to see two European champions continue their preparations before the new season begins, with both clubs aiming to build momentum ahead of domestic and continental competition.