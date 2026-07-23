How to Watch FK Vojvodina Novi Sad vs Ajax Live Today: UEFA Conference League Preview, Stats, Lineup

FK Vojvodina Novi Sad vs Ajax live today brings one of the biggest matches in the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round as FK Vojvodina Novi Sad hosts Ajax on July 23, 2026. The first-leg tie takes place at Karađorđe Stadium in Novi Sad, Serbia, with kickoff scheduled for 20:00 CEST. Both clubs want to take advantage before next week’s return leg in Amsterdam.

Ajax enters the match as the favorite after winning both meetings between the teams in 2024, while Vojvodina hopes home support can help produce a different result. Fans searching for the FK Vojvodina Novi Sad vs Ajax live stream, lineup updates, team news, and kickoff times will be watching closely as both sides begin their European qualifying campaign.

FK Vojvodina Novi Sad vs Ajax Team News

FK Vojvodina Novi Sad enters the FK Vojvodina Novi Sad vs Ajax match today hoping to use home advantage at Karađorđe Stadium to challenge one of Europe’s most successful clubs.

Ajax arrives in Serbia looking to control the match from the opening whistle. The Dutch side has prepared for the new campaign with several pre-season friendlies, including victories over AEK Larnaca and Olympiacos. Ajax will depend on its experienced squad as it aims to take a positive result back to Amsterdam.

No major new injury updates were provided before kickoff, making the FK Vojvodina Novi Sad vs Ajax team news relatively settled ahead of the opening leg.

FK Vojvodina Novi Sad vs Ajax Stats, Prediction and Head-to-Head Record

The FK Vojvodina Novi Sad vs Ajax stats strongly favor the Dutch club based on previous meetings. The FK Vojvodina Novi Sad vs Ajax head-to-head record includes two matches during the 2024-25 UEFA Europa League second qualifying round.

Ajax won the first leg 1-0 at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on July 25, 2024. The Dutch club followed that result with a 3-1 away victory on August 1, 2024, completing a 4-1 aggregate win.

The FK Vojvodina Novi Sad vs Ajax prediction is influenced by those earlier meetings and current betting markets. Ajax has won every previous match against Vojvodina and has outscored the Serbian side 4-1. Bookmakers also favor Ajax, with the away side carrying an implied winning probability of about 60 to 67 percent.

FK Vojvodina Novi Sad vs Ajax Live Stream and Global TV Guide

Fans looking for the FK Vojvodina Novi Sad vs Ajax live stream have several viewing options depending on their location. In the Netherlands, the FK Vojvodina Novi Sad vs Ajax live broadcast will air on Ziggo Sport. Viewers in Serbia can watch through Arena Sport. Fans in the United States can stream the FK Vojvodina Novi Sad vs Ajax match through SportsEngine Play.

Supporters in the United Kingdom can follow live updates through BBC Sport and Sky Sports. In Australia, live scores, highlights, and text updates are available through ESPN Australia. Fans across Africa and Asia should check local listings, as selected SuperSport or beIN Sports channels may carry qualifying-round coverage depending on local programming.

The FK Vojvodina Novi Sad vs Ajax match kicks off at 20:00 CEST in Novi Sad and Amsterdam, 19:00 BST in London, 14:00 EDT in New York, and 04:00 AEST on July 24 in Sydney. FK Vojvodina Novi Sad vs Ajax live today opens a two-legged battle, with the return leg scheduled for July 30, 2026, at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam.