How to Watch France vs Northern Ireland Live Today: Team News, Stats, Head-to-Head and TV Guide

France vs Northern Ireland live today marks France’s last match before the World Cup as Didier Deschamps looks to finalize his plans for the tournament. The international friendly takes place on Monday, June 8, 2026, at the Decathlon Arena – Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille, France.

Kickoff is scheduled for 19:10 GMT, 8:10 PM BST, 9:10 PM CEST, and 3:10 PM EDT. France enters the match looking to bounce back from a surprise defeat in its previous outing, while Northern Ireland arrives with confidence after a recent victory.

With the World Cup just around the corner, the France vs Northern Ireland match carries extra importance as both teams look to build momentum and answer key questions before their next competitive challenges.

France vs Northern Ireland Live Today Team News and Match Preview

The French national team views this match as a crucial final test before the World Cup begins. Last week, a heavily rotated French side suffered a 2-1 defeat to the Ivory Coast, a result that highlighted areas for improvement before tournament play.

Manager Didier Deschamps described the loss as a valuable lesson ahead of the competition. For the France vs Northern Ireland match, several key players are expected to return to the starting lineup, including star forward Kylian Mbappé.

Northern Ireland enters the match after narrowly missing World Cup qualification following a playoff defeat to Italy. Despite that disappointment, Michael O’Neill’s side has shown encouraging signs. The team recorded a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Guinea and arrives in Lille with growing confidence.

O’Neill said his players must embrace the role of being “badly behaved guests” as they attempt to disrupt France’s final World Cup preparation match.

France vs Northern Ireland Stats and Head-to-Head Record

The France vs Northern Ireland stats show a clear historical advantage for France. Across six previous meetings, France remains unbeaten with four victories and two draws.

The head-to-head record between France and Northern Ireland features two matches at the FIFA World Cup. France claimed a 4-0 victory during the 1958 tournament before recording a 4-1 win in the 1982 World Cup.

Recent trends also favor the home side. France has scored three or more goals in seven of its last 13 friendly matches.

The FIFA rankings also underline France’s advantage, with Les Bleus positioned 52 places ahead of Northern Ireland.

A significant personal milestone might also be reached tonight. Mbappé needs just one goal to equal Olivier Giroud’s national team record of 57 goals and become France’s joint-leading scorer.

How to Watch France vs Northern Ireland: Live Stream, TV Channel, and Ticket Information

Fans searching for a France vs Northern Ireland live stream have several viewing options worldwide. In the United Kingdom, coverage is available through BBC Sport, while live radio commentary will be provided by BBC Radio Ulster.

In the USA, the France vs Northern Ireland live broadcast will be shown on FS2, and you can stream it via the Fox Sports App.

Across South America and the Caribbean, viewers can watch through ESPN and Disney+. In Sub-Saharan Africa, SuperSport will carry the match, while New World TV provides coverage in many French-speaking regions.

Australian viewers can watch through Optus Sport, while football fans across Asia can access the match through local rights holders and Amazon Prime Video, depending on regional agreements.

Interest in France vs Northern Ireland today remains high, with tickets for the nearly 50,000-capacity Stade Pierre-Mauroy close to selling out. The Irish Football Association allocated tickets to official traveling supporters. Limited tickets remain available through verified resale platforms. Standard Category 2 tickets start at around $35 to $44, while premium hospitality packages exceed $230.

France vs Northern Ireland live today serves as the final checkpoint before France begins its World Cup campaign. For Northern Ireland, this provides another chance to assess progress relative to one of the top national teams globally.