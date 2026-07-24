How to Watch Galatasaray vs AC Monza Live Today: Pre-Season Preview, Stats, Lineup

Galatasaray vs AC Monza live today brings together the Turkish Süper Lig champions and the Italian Serie A club in a key pre-season friendly in Austria. The match takes place on Friday, July 24, 2026, at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz as part of the Summer Series Upper Austria.

Both teams will use the game to prepare for the new domestic season by testing tactics, building fitness, and giving new players valuable minutes. The Galatasaray vs AC Monza match today is expected to provide an early look at each side’s progress before competitive football returns.

Fans will have several ways to follow the Galatasaray vs AC Monza match around the world. Kickoff is scheduled for 18:00 UTC.

Galatasaray vs AC Monza Live Today Lineup and Team News

The Galatasaray vs AC Monza lineup will give both managers a chance to assess their squads before the new season. Galatasaray arrives in Austria during its training camp in Windischgarsten and continues preparations for upcoming friendlies against Venezia, Rennes, and Villarreal. The Turkish champions enter the Galatasaray vs AC Monza match after a 5-1 friendly win over Ümraniyespor, where the attack showed strong form.

AC Monza also heads into the match with confidence after defeating Pro Vercelli 4-3 in its opening pre-season game. The Italian side will use this fixture to improve its pressing system and defensive organization before the Coppa Italia campaign begins. The Galatasaray vs AC Monza team news remains focused on squad rotation, with both clubs expected to give several players valuable minutes.

Galatasaray vs AC Monza Stats, Prediction and Head-to-Head Record

The Galatasaray vs AC Monza stats show that this will be the first football meeting between the two clubs in either a competitive match or a friendly. The Galatasaray vs AC Monza head-to-head record is therefore empty, making this a new matchup for both teams.

Galatasaray has won three of its last five matches, scoring 13 goals while conceding eight. AC Monza has achieved three wins, one draw, and one loss in their last five games, with a total of 10 goals scored and eight conceded. The Galatasaray vs AC Monza prediction discussion centers on how both clubs perform after early pre-season training, with the match expected to provide a strong test before the competitive season begins.

Galatasaray vs AC Monza Live Stream and Global TV Guide

Fans looking for the Galatasaray vs AC Monza live stream can watch the match through different broadcasters depending on their region. In Italy, the game will air live on Sportitalia, which also offers online streaming. Viewers in the United States and Canada can follow the Galatasaray vs AC Monza live coverage through ESPN+, where available. Some regions will also carry selected club friendlies on DAZN.

Supporters without a television broadcast can follow Galatasaray vs AC Monza live today through live match trackers such as 365Scores and Sofascore, which provide live scores, match statistics, and text commentary. The Galatasaray vs AC Monza match kicks off at 20:00 CEST, 21:00 TRT, 19:00 BST, 14:00 EDT, and 04:00 AEST on Saturday in Australia.