How to Watch Orlando Pirates vs Las Palmas Live Today: Pre-Season Preview, Stats, Lineup

Orlando Pirates vs Las Palmas live today takes place on July 22, 2026, as both clubs continue their preparations for the new season. The pre-season friendly kicks off at 19:00 CEST at the Marbella Football Center in Spain.

The match gives both managers another chance to improve fitness, test tactics, and evaluate new signings before competitive football returns. UD Las Palmas is continuing its training camp on the Costa del Sol, while Orlando Pirates is playing another demanding fixture during its Spanish tour.

Orlando Pirates vs Las Palmas is a crucial match for both clubs aiming to gain momentum before their domestic seasons.

Orlando Pirates vs Las Palmas Lineup and Team News

The Orlando Pirates vs Las Palmas lineup will be closely watched as both teams continue experimenting during pre-season. Las Palmas is midway through its training camp, which runs from July 20 to July 31 at the Marbella Football Center.

The Spanish side is using the match to strengthen its defensive organization, improve midfield control, and sharpen attacking transitions while giving valuable minutes to younger players and squad members.

Orlando Pirates also enters the Orlando Pirates vs Las Palmas match after a demanding schedule in Spain. The South African club drew 1-1 with Córdoba CF on July 15 before facing Cádiz CF on July 18. On July 21, the Buccaneers suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat against Al-Ittihad Club.

Coach José Riveiro is expected to rotate his squad to manage player fitness. New signings, including Ghampani Lungu and Matome Mmolai, could receive more playing time as the coaching staff continues building the squad ahead of the new season.

Orlando Pirates vs Las Palmas Stats, Prediction and Head-to-Head Record

The Orlando Pirates vs Las Palmas stats show there has been little to separate the two clubs in recent meetings. Their last two practice matches at the Marbella Football Center ended in 0-0 draws.

The Orlando Pirates vs Las Palmas head-to-head record includes a 0-0 draw in July 2025 when a disciplined 10-man Orlando Pirates side frustrated Las Palmas throughout the match. Their meeting in July 2023 also finished 0-0.

Las Palmas continues to work through an 11-day training camp in Marbella, while Orlando Pirates has brought six new signings to Spain as the club prepares for another domestic title challenge and the CAF Champions League. The Orlando Pirates vs Las Palmas prediction discussion centers on whether either side can finally score after two consecutive goalless meetings.

Orlando Pirates vs Las Palmas Live Stream and Global TV Guide

Fans searching for the Orlando Pirates vs Las Palmas live stream have several viewing options around the world. In Sub-Saharan Africa, the live broadcast of Orlando Pirates vs Las Palmas is scheduled for 19:00 SAST on SuperSport Channel 209.

Supporters in the United States and Canada can watch through the SportsEngine Play app from 13:00 EDT and 10:00 PDT. Fans in Spain and the United Kingdom can follow the match through local regional broadcasters and club channels at 19:00 CEST and 18:00 BST.

Viewers in Asia, South America, and Oceania can watch Orlando Pirates vs Las Palmas live today for free on the official Orlando Pirates YouTube channel through Pirates TV. Live match updates and text commentary will also be available worldwide through Flashscore.