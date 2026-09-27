How to Watch Germany National Football Team vs Greece National Football Team Today: TV Channel and Live Stream

Germany faces Greece today, Sunday, September 27, in the UEFA Nations League at WWK Arena in Augsburg. The match kicks off at 20:45 CEST, with Germany playing its first home game under Jürgen Klopp.

Germany opened the Nations League with a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands, while Greece won 2-1 away to Serbia. Germany needs a result to stay close to the group leaders, while Greece has a chance to build on their winning start. The game is also Klopp’s first home match as Germany coach.

How to Watch Germany National Football Team vs Greece National Football Team in Germany

Germany vs Greece will be shown live on ARD and Das Erste in Germany. The broadcast starts at 20:15 CEST, 30 minutes before the 20:45 kickoff. Fans can also watch the Germany national football team through the ARD Mediathek and the Sportschau website.

Esther Sedlaczek will present the coverage, with former Germany midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger as the studio expert. Philipp Sohmer will provide commentary. The Germany national football team vs Greece national football team match will take place at WWK Arena, which holds around 30,660 fans.

How to Watch Germany National Football Team vs Greece National Football Team in the USA

In the United States, the Germany national football team vs Greece national football team match is listed on FOX Sports 2. Prime Video’s event listing also shows FOX Sports 2 and ViX+ as broadcast options.

The Greece national football team match starts at 2:45 p.m. ET and 11:45 a.m. PT. Viewers should check their local listings and streaming service before kickoff because channel availability depends on the market and subscription.

Germany enters the game after drawing 1-1 with the Netherlands. Felix Nmecha scored for Germany before Cody Gakpo equalized late. Greece opened its campaign with a 2-1 victory over Serbia.

Germany National Football Team vs Greece National Football Team News

The Germany national football team and Greece national football team are meeting for the 11th time. Germany has never lost to Greece, with seven wins and three draws from the previous 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting ended in a 2-1 Germany win in June 2024.

The Greece match is also part of Group A2, which includes the Netherlands and Serbia. After this game, Germany will host Serbia in Munich on October 1. Germany will then face Greece again in Thessaloniki on October 4.

The Germany vs Greece match begins at 20:45 CEST at WWK Arena. In Germany, ARD provides both free-to-air television coverage and an online stream.