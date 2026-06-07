How to Watch Greece vs Italy Live Today: Team News, Head-to-Head, Stats and TV Guide

Greece vs Italy live today brings together two European nations with very different goals as they meet at Pankritio Stadium in Heraklion, Crete. The international friendly kicks off on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at 20:00 local time, offering both teams another chance to evaluate their progress ahead of future competitions.

Greece enters the match looking to build consistency after a dramatic draw against Sweden earlier this week. Italy arrives with a young squad as the Azzurri continue to develop the next generation of talent.

While the result will not affect tournament standings, the Greece vs Italy match today remains an important test for both coaching staffs.

Greece vs Italy Live Today Team News as Both Sides Build for the Future

The Greek national team heads into this friendly after showing resilience in its most recent outing. Greece earned a late draw against Sweden thanks to an equalizing goal from forward Georgios Masouras. That result highlighted the team’s fighting spirit, but the coaching staff will still want improvements in both possession and attacking efficiency.

Greece plans to rely on its organized defensive structure while continuing to use quick counterattacks against stronger opponents. Playing at home could provide an additional boost as the team looks to extend its solid record in friendly matches.

The Italian national team approaches the game from a different angle. Italy is using these mid-year friendlies to evaluate younger players and build experience across the squad. Many members of the current group are under 22, making this an important developmental period for the Azzurri.

Italy enters the Greece vs Italy match after a disciplined 1-0 victory over Luxembourg. Young striker Francesco Pio Esposito remains one of the team’s key attacking players after scoring four goals in his first eight international appearances.

Greece vs Italy Stats and Head-to-Head Favor the Azzurri

The Greece vs Italy head-to-head record strongly favors Italy. Across 18 meetings between the two nations, Italy has won 12 matches, while Greece has managed only one victory. The last five matches ended in ties.

The most recent competitive meetings came during UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying. Italy secured a 3-0 victory in Athens before recording a 2-0 win in Rome later in the campaign. Goals from Jorginho and Federico Bernardeschi helped Italy complete the sweep.

The Greece vs Italy stats also highlight several interesting trends. Greece has built a strong defensive record at home and has not conceded more than one goal in any of its last 11 non-competitive home fixtures.

Recent matches involving Greece have also been low-scoring. Three of the team’s last four games have produced fewer than 1.5 total goals.

The Azzurri have won eight of their last 10 friendlies against European opposition while averaging 2.9 goals per game. However, Italy’s defense has shown weaknesses away from home, conceding three or more goals in three of its last seven road matches.

Greece vs Italy Live Stream, TV Channel and Match Details

Fans looking for the Greece vs Italy live stream have several options worldwide. In the United States, viewers can watch through Fubo Sports Network on Fubo and Tubi. Canadian viewers can follow the match through DAZN.

In Europe, Italian supporters can watch on RAI, while Greek viewers can tune in through Alpha TV and Nova Sports. Fans in the United Kingdom and Ireland can access coverage on selected digital streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime Video.

Across Latin America, the Greece vs Italy live broadcast will be available through ESPN and Disney+. SuperSport will provide coverage across much of Sub-Saharan Africa, while beIN Sports will broadcast across North Africa and many Asian territories. In Australia, fans can watch on Optus Sport.

Greece vs Italy today offers an important opportunity for both teams to measure their progress. Greece will try to continue its defensive consistency, while Italy looks to accelerate the development of a promising young generation.