How to Watch India vs Tajikistan Live Today: Preview, Team News, Stats, Lineup

The Indian men’s national football team faces another important test as India vs Tajikistan live today takes center stage in an international friendly at the TALCO Arena in Tursunzoda on June 5, 2026. Kickoff is set for 8:30 PM IST (3:00 PM UTC).

India enters the match looking to bounce back from recent disappointing results and build momentum ahead of future competitive fixtures. The Blue Tigers have struggled for consistency under head coach Khalid Jamil and now travel to face a Tajikistan side that has enjoyed a strong run of form in recent months.

With squad changes, selection challenges, and growing expectations surrounding both teams, India vs Tajikistan live today offers a valuable opportunity for players and coaches to assess their progress against quality opposition in a competitive international environment.

India vs Tajikistan Live Today Team News and Match Preview

India heads into the India vs Tajikistan match today after a difficult period. The Blue Tigers suffered a 1-0 friendly defeat to Zimbabwe on May 30 and also endured a disappointing campaign at the Unity Cup. Head coach Khalid Jamil has faced additional challenges due to club-versus-country selection issues.

Several players from Mohun Bagan Super Giant were unavailable for this international window, forcing India to travel with a modified 22-player squad. New faces, including Mohammed Sanan Kundoyi, Vikram Partap Singh, and Macarton Louis Nickson, have been added as India looks for fresh energy and new options.

Tajikistan enters the India vs Tajikistan match in a far more stable position. The team recently appointed Igor Angelovski as head coach, and this match marks his official debut on the touchline. Tajikistan has remained unbeaten since its last meeting with India and finished top of Group A in the AFC Asian Cup qualifying. Playing at home, the hosts will aim to use their physical strength and home support to control the match.

India vs Tajikistan Stats and Head-to-Head Record

The India vs Tajikistan head-to-head record shows a closely contested rivalry, although Tajikistan holds a slight advantage. The teams have met six times at the senior international level since 2008. Tajikistan has won three matches, India has won two, and one game ended in a draw.

India’s most recent visit to Central Asia produced a memorable result. The Blue Tigers earned a 2-1 victory over Tajikistan during last year’s CAFA Nations Cup. Before that, however, Tajikistan enjoyed success in several meetings, including a 4-2 win in the 2019 Intercontinental Cup and a 3-0 victory in 2013.

The India vs Tajikistan stats highlight an interesting trend. Matches between the two countries average 3.5 goals per game. Both teams have scored in 67 percent of their meetings, while half of those matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.

There is also a notable gap in the latest FIFA rankings. Tajikistan ranks 103rd in the world, while India ranks 136th, giving the home side a 33-place advantage.

How to Watch India vs Tajikistan Live Stream Around the World

Fans looking for the India vs Tajikistan live stream can watch the match through different platforms depending on their location. Viewers in India, Pakistan, and neighboring nations can stream the match live on FanCode. No TV broadcaster has picked up the game in the region.

In the United States and Canada, no traditional television network is carrying the game. Supporters can follow live commentary, statistics, and match updates through VAVEL USA.

Across Europe and the United Kingdom, fans can track the India vs Tajikistan match live via services such as Flashscore and other regional providers that carry the international feed. In Africa, South America, and Oceania, supporters can follow real-time text coverage, live scores, and match analysis through global football platforms.

The India vs Tajikistan live fixture today presents an important test for both teams. India will look to improve under Khalid Jamil, while Tajikistan aims to continue its strong form in front of home supporters.