How to Watch Singapore vs China Live Today: International Friendly Preview, Stats, Team News

Singapore and China meet tonight in an international friendly that gives both teams an important chance to prepare for future competitions. The match will be played at Jalan Besar Stadium on Friday, June 5, 2026, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM local time (11:30 AM UTC).

While the game does not carry competitive points, it remains a valuable test for two nations working toward different long-term goals. Singapore will look to take advantage of home support and build confidence against higher-ranked opposition, while China aims to continue developing under manager Shao Jiayi.

With the 6,000-capacity stadium sold out, supporters can expect an energetic atmosphere as two familiar Asian rivals meet again. The fixture also provides coaches with a valuable opportunity to assess tactics, squad depth, and player combinations ahead of future competitive matches.

Singapore vs China Team News and Match Preview

Singapore enters the match ranked 147th in the FIFA World Rankings. The Lions see this home fixture as an opportunity to blend experienced players with younger talent as they continue building toward future international campaigns.

Playing on the artificial surface at Jalan Besar Stadium could offer a small advantage for the hosts. Singapore is expected to focus on defensive organization and discipline while looking to frustrate China’s attacking players.

China arrives in Singapore ranked 94th in the world and enters the match as the higher-ranked side. Under manager Shao Jiayi, the visitors are using the friendly to improve squad chemistry and further develop their tactical approach.

China is expected to control possession for long periods and use its midfield creativity to create scoring opportunities. At the same time, the visitors will be looking for defensive stability as they continue preparing for future international competitions.

Singapore vs China Stats and Head-to-Head Record

The historical numbers strongly favor China. Across the last six meetings between the two nations in all competitions, China has remained unbeaten, recording four wins and two draws.

The most memorable recent meetings came during the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March 2024. On March 21, Singapore produced an impressive comeback after trailing by two goals to secure a 2-2 draw at the National Stadium.

Just five days later, China responded with a convincing 4-1 victory in Tianjin. The result was even more notable because China finished the match with ten players after a late dismissal.

The Singapore vs China head-to-head record highlights China’s long-term dominance, but recent performances suggest Singapore can still make life difficult for its regional rival when given opportunities.

Statistical models continue to favor China heading into this contest. The visitors carry the stronger FIFA ranking and have generally produced better results in recent years. However, Singapore’s recent domestic momentum has helped create expectations of a competitive match.

How to Watch Singapore vs China Live Today

Fans across the world will have several ways to follow the action live.

In Singapore, viewers can watch the match free on Mediacorp Channel 5 and stream it through the meWATCH platform. In China, coverage will be available on CCTV-5 and regional sports networks, with additional streaming options on Migu and iQiyi.

Supporters in the United Kingdom and Ireland can follow live text coverage and match updates through Sky Sports and BBC Sport digital platforms. Across Europe, highlights and match coverage will also be available through Eurosport and local sports services.

Fans in North America can track live statistics and match updates through FOX Sports and ESPN digital platforms. In South America, Star+ provides coverage of international football from Asia.

Across Africa, supporters can follow live score updates through major sports apps and global football tracking services. Fans in Oceania can also access the match through local streaming providers covering international football fixtures.

With a sold-out crowd expected at Jalan Besar Stadium, the stage is set for an entertaining meeting between two nations looking to take another step forward in their development.