How to Watch Jeju SK vs Bayern Munich Live Today: Preseason Preview, Stats, Lineup

Jeju SK vs Bayern Munich live today marks the start of Bayern Munich’s 2026 Audi Summer Tour in Asia. The South Korean club hosts the German champions on Tuesday, August 4, at the Jeju World Cup Stadium in Seogwipo.

The friendly gives head coach Vincent Kompany another opportunity to prepare his squad for the new Bundesliga season while assessing several players during preseason. Jeju SK vs Bayern Munich match today also gives Jeju SK the chance to test itself against one of Europe’s biggest clubs in front of a sold-out home crowd.

Bayern arrives without several senior stars, but supporters will still get their first look at key players on the tour.

Jeju SK vs Bayern Munich Live Today Lineup and Team News

The Jeju SK vs Bayern Munich lineup is expected to feature several squad players as Vincent Kompany continues preparations for the new campaign. Vincent Kompany will use the friendly to build match fitness and evaluate tactical options ahead of the Bundesliga season.

Bayern travels to South Korea without several first-team regulars. Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, Michael Olise, Alphonso Davies, and Dayot Upamecano are not part of the touring squad as they recover following international tournaments.

There is still plenty of quality in Bayern’s squad. South Korean defender Kim Min-jae returns to his home country, while new signing Luis Díaz joins Konrad Laimer and Josip Stanišić for Jeju SK vs Bayern Munich today.

Jeju SK manager Sergio Costa hopes to build on his team’s attacking form. The South Korean club has scored 11 goals in its last five matches but has managed only one clean sheet in its previous 10 games. Those numbers form an important part of the Jeju SK vs Bayern Munich team news before kickoff.

Jeju SK vs Bayern Munich Stats, Prediction, Head-to-Head and Recent Form

The Jeju SK vs Bayern Munich stats show this will be the first meeting between the two clubs in either a competitive or friendly fixture. The Jeju SK vs Bayern Munich head-to-head record therefore begins with this historic preseason match in South Korea.

Jeju SK comes into the game after scoring 11 goals across its last five matches. The club has allowed goals in nine of its last 10 matches, exposing defensive issues before this game.

Bayern begins preseason after defending its domestic league double and completing a training camp in Tegernsee before traveling to Asia. The Jeju SK vs Bayern Munich prediction favors the German champions despite several important absences. Bookmakers have Bayern as clear favorites to win, while Jeju SK enters the match hoping to produce a memorable performance in front of its home supporters.

How to Watch Jeju SK vs Bayern Munich: Live Stream, TV Channel and Kickoff Time

Fans looking to watch the Jeju SK vs Bayern Munich live stream can do so exclusively on FC Bayern TV PLUS. The service is available on the club’s official website and through the FC Bayern mobile application. Supporters who cannot watch the match can follow live text coverage on the club’s Match Live Blog.

There is no major international television broadcast for the friendly in most regions, making the club’s streaming service the primary way to watch Jeju SK vs Bayern Munich live. Fans searching for the Jeju SK vs Bayern Munich TV channel should note that the match is available directly through Bayern’s official platform.

The Jeju SK vs Bayern Munich kickoff time is 8:00 p.m. KST in Seogwipo. That is 1:00 p.m. CEST, 12:00 p.m. BST, 7:00 a.m. EDT, 4:00 a.m. PDT, and 11:00 a.m. GMT.

The 42,000-seat Jeju World Cup Stadium is sold out after tickets were distributed through Interpark Korea and official domestic tour partners. Jeju SK vs Bayern Munich live today gives Bayern another important preseason test as Vincent Kompany continues shaping his squad ahead of the new Bundesliga season. It also gives Jeju SK the opportunity to face one of Europe’s biggest clubs in front of a packed home crowd.