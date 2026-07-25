How to Watch Wehen Wiesbaden vs Bayern Munich Live Stream: Will Harry Kane Play?

Bayern Munich kicks off its 2026-27 preseason schedule Saturday with a trip to Wiesbaden, where third-tier SV Wehen Wiesbaden throws a 100th-anniversary party by taking on the reigning Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal champion in an early preseason club friendly.

Kickoff at the BRITA-Arena is set for 3:30 p.m. local time in Germany (15:30 CEST), which works out to 2:30 p.m. in the UK, 9:30 a.m. Eastern and 6:30 a.m. Pacific in the United States.

The match is not airing on free-to-air television, streaming live and exclusively through Bayern’s own subscription service, FC Bayern TV PLUS, via fcbayern.com and the club’s app.

The BRITA-Arena has already sold out for the occasion, with Wehen Wiesbaden’s front office handling all ticketing for the milestone match.

Harry Kane’s Availability and Bayern’s Depleted Roster

Harry Kane won’t be suiting up in Wiesbaden. The reigning Bundesliga scoring champion is among 17 Bayern players who featured at the 2026 World Cup, and along with goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and offseason signings Ismael Saibari and Nathaniel Brown, he’s been given extra time off before rejoining training, according to a report distributed through the club’s own channels. Serge Gnabry and Lennart Karl remain unavailable as both continue rehabbing injuries at Bayern’s Säbener Straße training complex, which is itself mid-renovation this offseason.

That leaves head coach Vincent Kompany to lean heavily on reserve and Campus prospects who’ve already been training in Munich, a group that includes Tom Bischof and Arijon Ibrahimović. Neither club had published a confirmed starting lineup as of Friday, typical for an early-summer friendly built around a heavily rotated squad, though Wehen Wiesbaden figures to field a fuller-strength side under manager Daniel Scherning, whose roster includes former Bayern academy defender Justin Janitzek.

Club Histories Collide in Wiesbaden

The gap in stature between these clubs is enormous, and so is the gap in trophies. Founded in 1900, Bayern has captured 35 German championships and 21 DFB-Pokal titles, a haul that includes six European Cup or Champions League crowns dating back to the mid-1970s.

Wehen Wiesbaden’s story runs in a much different direction. Founded in a tavern called “Zur Krone” in 1926 with 39 members, the club was dissolved under Nazi rule in 1933, reformed in 1946 and spent decades grinding through Hesse’s regional leagues before reaching the second division for the first time in 2007. Since then Wehen Wiesbaden has bounced between the 2. Bundesliga and 3. Liga twice more, most recently gaining promotion in 2023 before an immediate return to the third tier, all while stacking up multiple Hesse Cup titles along the way.

Bayern’s most recent campaign was yet another massive success for Germany’s most successful club. Kompany’s side won a 14th domestic double, claiming the Bundesliga with 89 points and a Bundesliga-record 122 goals scored, while Kane topped the league’s scoring chart with 36 goals.

Wehen Wiesbaden, for its part, finished ninth in the 3. Liga last season.

The clubs have crossed paths competitively just once, in last August’s DFB-Pokal first round at this same BRITA-Arena, where Kane and Michael Olise scored as Bayern escaped with a 3-2 win.

Saturday’s rematch is a friendly and counts for nothing, but a sold-out house celebrating a century of Wehen Wiesbaden soccer figures to bring an atmosphere well beyond the usual preseason exhibition. For Bayern, it’s simply the opening step of a long buildup toward August, when the club begins defense of both the Bundesliga title and the DFB-Pokal it won in Berlin two months ago.