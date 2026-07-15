How to Watch Lyon vs Servette Live Today: Club Friendly Preview, Stats, Lineup

Lyon vs Servette live today gives both clubs another important test as preparations continue for the new season. The pre-season friendly takes place on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at Stade Pierre Rajon in Bourgoin-Jallieu, France.

While the result will not affect either club’s standing, both managers will use the match to assess tactics, build fitness, and give new players valuable minutes. Lyon enters the game after two high-scoring friendly victories, while Servette arrives unbeaten in its last five matches across competitive and friendly fixtures.

Lyon vs Servette Live Today Lineup and Team News

The Lyon vs Servette lineup will give both coaches another chance to evaluate their squads before league action begins. Lyon has quickly adapted to an attacking system during pre-season and will continue building chemistry across the team.

One player to watch is Mads Bidstrup, who recently joined Lyon from Red Bull Salzburg. The midfielder is expected to strengthen the team’s control in midfield while helping the club move the ball forward more quickly.

Servette enters the Lyon vs Servette match with confidence after remaining unbeaten in its last five outings. The Swiss side is expected to rely on a compact defensive shape before looking to create chances through quick counter-attacks down the wings.

Lyon vs Servette Stats, Prediction and Head-to-Head Record

The Lyon vs Servette stats show that these clubs have met only twice. Each side has won one match, leaving the Lyon vs Servette head-to-head record perfectly balanced.

Lyon heads into the game after beating FC St. Gallen 6-3 before recording a 5-2 victory over Mâcon. The French club has averaged 5.5 goals per game across those two friendlies, but has also conceded five goals during the same period.

Servette has built strong momentum with a five-match unbeaten run, recording four wins and one draw. The Lyon vs Servette prediction centers on whether the Swiss side can slow Lyon’s attacking play while exploiting any defensive spaces left behind.

Lyon vs Servette Live Stream and Match Details

Fans looking for the Lyon vs Servette live stream should check local broadcasters and official club platforms for regional coverage. The Lyon vs Servette match kicks off at 18:30 CEST (16:30 UTC / 9:30 AM EST) at Stade Pierre Rajon, which has a capacity of 9,441 spectators.

The match is being played away from Lyon’s Groupama Stadium, allowing supporters in the Bourgoin-Jallieu region to watch the club while preserving the main stadium pitch ahead of the new season. Lyon vs Servette live today is expected to provide another useful test for both teams as they continue preparing for their domestic campaigns.