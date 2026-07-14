Spain vs France Player Ratings Today: France’s Nightmare Ends as Spain Produce a World Cup Final Masterclass

Spain booked their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final with a dominant 2-0 victory over France at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the first half before Pedro Porro sealed the result with a clinical finish after the break. Spain controlled possession, limited France’s attacking chances, and defended with discipline throughout the semifinal.

The Spain vs France player ratings today reflected Luis de la Fuente’s impressive team display, with several Spanish stars delivering outstanding performances. France, meanwhile, struggled to create clear opportunities despite Kylian Mbappé making his record-breaking 21st World Cup appearance. The latest Spain vs France player ratings update highlights the players who made the difference in a one-sided semifinal.

Spain vs France Player Ratings Today: Rodri and Cubarsí Lead Spain Into the Final

The Spain vs France player ratings today showed Pau Cubarsí and Rodri as Spain’s standout performers, with both earning 9/10 after controlling the match from defense and midfield.

Cubarsí delivered an outstanding defensive display, making key blocks and playing confidently under pressure. Rodri dictated the tempo throughout the game, breaking up France’s attacks and controlling possession from midfield.

Pedro Porro received 8/10 after recovering from a difficult start to score Spain’s second goal. Mikel Oyarzabal also earned 8/10 after calmly converting the first-half penalty and effectively linking Spain’s attacks.

Lamine Yamal received an 8/10 rating after winning a penalty and consistently troubling France’s defense. Dani Olmo matched Rodri and Cubarsí with a 9/10 rating after creating chances and providing the assist for Porro’s goal.

Unai Simón, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella, and Fabián Ruiz all produced solid performances, while Álex Baena received 6/10 before making way in the second half. Substitutes Mikel Merino and Pedri helped Spain maintain control, while Ferran Torres missed a late chance.

France Struggles in Dallas

The Spain vs France player ratings reflected a difficult night for Didier Deschamps’ side. Goalkeeper Mike Maignan earned 6/10 after making several saves despite conceding twice.

Dayot Upamecano was France’s strongest defender, earning a 6/10 rating after producing an important block in the first half. Adrien Rabiot also received 6/10 after working hard in midfield before fading after the break.

Jules Koundé, William Saliba, Aurélien Tchouaméni, N’Golo Kanté, and Kylian Mbappé all finished with ratings between 5/10 and 6/10 after struggling to influence the match.

Lucas Digne and Ousmane Dembélé endured the toughest evenings, both receiving 4/10. Digne conceded the penalty after failing to stop Lamine Yamal, while Dembélé failed to create meaningful chances in attack.

Bradley Barcola started brightly but faded as Spain adjusted defensively. Substitutes Marcus Thuram, Antoine Griezmann, and Kingsley Coman were unable to change the outcome after entering the game.

Spain vs France Player Ratings Update After Full-Time

The final Spain vs France player ratings update underlined Spain’s complete performance in Dallas. Rodri, Pau Cubarsí, and Dani Olmo produced the highest-rated displays as Spain controlled the semifinal from start to finish.

Oyarzabal and Porro scored the goals that secured a 2-0 victory, while Spain’s defense limited France to very few clear chances throughout the match. France never found a consistent attacking rhythm despite Mbappé’s historic appearance.

The Spain vs France player ratings today showed the difference between the two teams on the night. Spain combined defensive discipline with clinical finishing to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, while France’s campaign ended with a disappointing semifinal defeat.