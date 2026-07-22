How to Watch Napoli vs Arezzo Live Today: Friendly Preview, Stats, Lineup

Napoli vs Arezzo live today marks the beginning of SSC Napoli’s 2026/27 campaign as Massimiliano Allegri takes charge of his first match as head coach. The pre-season friendly takes place on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at the SKI.IT Arena (Stadio Comunale di Carciato) a Dimaro, Val di Sole. Fans are eager to see how Allegri’s side performs after major summer changes.

The Napoli vs Arezzo match today also gives newly promoted Serie B club Arezzo a valuable test before the new season. Napoli will be missing several key players due to post-World Cup rest and injuries, but the squad still has many talented members.

Napoli vs Arezzo Live Today Lineup and Team News

Massimiliano Allegri is expected to introduce a new tactical approach during Napoli vs Arezzo live today. Reports from the training camp suggest Napoli will move away from the three-man defense used in recent seasons and adopt a 4-3-3 formation.

The Napoli vs Arezzo lineup will not include Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, or Scott McTominay as they continue their mandatory post-World Cup rest. Defender Alessandro Buongiorno also remains unavailable with a minor injury. However, Rasmus Højlund is expected to lead the attack with Matteo Politano and Alisson providing support on the wings.

For Arezzo, the friendly is an important step after earning promotion back to Serie B following a 19-year absence. Manager Emanuele Troise will use the Napoli vs Arezzo match to prepare his squad for the upcoming league season while testing his players against one of Italy’s top clubs.

Napoli vs Arezzo Stats, Prediction and Head-to-Head Record

The Napoli vs Arezzo stats show an interesting recent history despite Napoli entering the match as the favorite. Exactly one year ago, on July 22, 2025, Arezzo defeated Napoli 2-0 in a pre-season friendly at the same venue.

The Napoli vs Arezzo head-to-head record also includes official Serie B meetings during the 2006/07 season. Those matches ended in a 2-2 draw at Arezzo before Napoli claimed a 1-0 home victory at the Stadio San Paolo.

The Napoli vs Arezzo prediction is shaped by several key numbers. FootyStats gives a 45% chance of the match producing more than 2.5 goals. Bookmakers also estimate a 65% chance of over 1.5 goals, while both teams scoring is rated at around 40%, reflecting Napoli’s focus on improving its defense under Allegri.

Napoli vs Arezzo Live Stream and Global TV Guide

Fans searching for the Napoli vs Arezzo live stream can watch the match through several official platforms around the world. The friendly is available as a Pay-Per-View event priced at €9.99.

In Italy, Napoli vs Arezzo live will be available on DAZN, Sky Italia Primafila, and NOW TV. Fans across the rest of Europe and the United Kingdom can watch through OneFootball.

Supporters in the United States and Canada can watch the Napoli versus Arezzo match today through OneFootball PPV and SportsEngine Play. Fans in Mexico can also use DAZN and SSC Napoli’s official web channels. Across Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America, OneFootball provides live coverage, while Flashscore offers live text updates.

Napoli vs Arezzo today kicks off at 18:00 CEST, 17:00 BST, 12:00 PM EDT, and 9:00 AM PDT as Allegri begins his first match in charge of the Italian club.