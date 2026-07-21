How to Watch Sheffield United vs Huddersfield Town Live Today: Pre-Season Preview, Stats, Team News

Sheffield United vs Huddersfield Town live today headlines an important pre-season test as the Yorkshire rivals meet on Tuesday, July 21, 2026. The behind-closed-doors friendly gives both clubs another chance to prepare for the new domestic season, but supporters will not be allowed inside the stadium.

Because no fans can attend, the match will not be shown on traditional television. Instead, the only official way to watch Sheffield United vs Huddersfield Town live today is through Huddersfield Town’s online streaming service.

Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United enters the game unbeaten during pre-season after defeating Levante 2-1, while Martin Drury’s Huddersfield Town arrives with confidence following a 2-1 victory over AFC Fylde.

Sheffield United vs Huddersfield Town Live Today Team News and Match Preview

The Sheffield United vs Huddersfield Town lineup will likely feature a mix of senior players and younger talent as both managers continue their pre-season plans.

Sheffield United F.C. heads into the Sheffield United vs Huddersfield Town match after remaining unbeaten during the summer schedule. The Blades most recently earned a 2-1 friendly victory over Levante. Chris Wilder is expected to use the game to continue working on tactical shape, defensive organization, and match fitness for his regular first-team players.

Huddersfield Town A.F.C. faces a demanding day. Martin Drury has scheduled a pre-season double-header, with the squad playing Sheffield United before traveling to face Fleetwood Town later in the evening. After beating AFC Fylde 2-1, Huddersfield is expected to rotate players, giving academy prospects and trialists valuable minutes.

Sheffield United versus Huddersfield Town: Stats, Prediction and Head-to-Head

The Sheffield United vs Huddersfield Town stats show that recent meetings have been close and low scoring. None of the last five competitive matches between the clubs produced more than three goals.

The Sheffield United vs Huddersfield Town head-to-head record includes Huddersfield’s 1-0 Championship win in May 2023 and Sheffield United’s 1-0 victory in December 2022. The teams also played out a goalless draw in February 2022 before Huddersfield won 2-1 at Bramall Lane later that year. Their most recent pre-season meeting ended in a 1-1 draw on August 2, 2024.

The Sheffield United vs Huddersfield Town prediction discussion focuses on another closely contested game. Recent meetings have regularly featured strong defending, with clean sheets deciding four of the last five league encounters.

Sheffield United versus Huddersfield Town: Live Stream and Global Kickoff Times

Fans looking for the Sheffield United vs Huddersfield Town live stream can watch the match only through Huddersfield Town TV (HTTV), as no television broadcaster is carrying the behind-closed-doors friendly.

The Sheffield United vs Huddersfield Town match kicks off at 12:00 PM BST in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Fans in Western Europe can watch from 1:00 PM CEST, while Eastern Europe starts at 2:00 PM EEST. West Africa, including Ghana and Nigeria, begins at 11:00 AM GMT, while South Africa starts at 1:00 PM SAST. Viewers in India can tune in at 4:30 PM IST, China and Singapore at 7:00 PM, Japan and South Korea at 8:00 PM, Australia at 9:00 PM AEST, and New Zealand at 11:00 PM NZST.

Sheffield United vs Huddersfield Town live today gives both clubs another valuable opportunity to build fitness and prepare for the new season before competitive football returns.