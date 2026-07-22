How to Watch Nottingham Forest versus Blackburn Rovers Live Today: Preview, Team News, Kickoff Time

Nottingham Forest vs Blackburn Rovers live today will see both English clubs continue their preparations for the 2026-27 season with a pre-season friendly in Portugal. The match takes place on Wednesday, July 22, at the Estádio de Nora in Albufeira, Algarve, with kickoff scheduled for 11:00 AM BST (10:00 AM UTC).

Nottingham Forest enters the game after opening its summer schedule with a 2-0 win over Notts County, while Blackburn Rovers continues its build-up ahead of another Championship campaign. The Nottingham Forest vs Blackburn Rovers match today gives both managers another chance to assess their squads, test new ideas, and improve fitness before the competitive season begins.

Nottingham Forest vs Blackburn Rovers Team News and Match Preview

The Nottingham Forest vs Blackburn Rovers team news focuses on two squads preparing for important campaigns. It will be the second match under new Nottingham Forest head coach Oliver Glasner as he continues to implement his tactical approach during the club’s Algarve training camp. Forest began pre-season with a 2-0 victory over Notts County, and the coaching staff is expected to rotate the squad once again. Senior players and academy prospects could both feature as the club continues its preparations.

Blackburn Rovers also arrives with a large group of players. Manager Tony Mowbray has traveled with a 29-man squad, giving him several options throughout the Nottingham Forest vs Blackburn Rovers match. The Championship club will use the friendly to build match fitness, try different player combinations, and prepare for the start of the new league season.

Nottingham Forest vs Blackburn Rovers Stats and Head-to-Head Record

The Nottingham Forest vs Blackburn Rovers stats show a long history between the two clubs. Across 131 competitive meetings, Blackburn Rovers has recorded 85 victories, while Nottingham Forest has won 14 times. The remaining 32 meetings ended in draws.

The Nottingham Forest vs Blackburn Rovers head-to-head record includes their most recent competitive meeting in December 2022 during the EFL Cup round of 16. Nottingham Forest won that match 4-1 at Ewood Park. Before then, the clubs met regularly in the Championship and produced several close contests.

Although this is only a pre-season fixture, it gives both teams another opportunity to build momentum before the new campaign begins.

Nottingham Forest vs Blackburn Rovers Live Stream and Kickoff Time

Fans looking for the Nottingham Forest vs Blackburn Rovers live stream should note that the match will not be broadcast on traditional TV channels. Instead, the game will stream through the official club platforms, including Forest TV and Blackburn Rovers’ digital service.

The Nottingham Forest vs Blackburn Rovers live coverage begins at 11:00 AM BST in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Kickoff is 6:00 AM EDT in the United States, 12:00 PM CET across much of Europe, 11:00 AM GMT in West Africa, 3:30 PM IST in India, and 8:00 PM AEST in Australia.

The Nottingham Forest vs Blackburn Rovers live today fixture offers another important test for both clubs as they continue building fitness, evaluating their squads, and preparing for the start of the 2026-27 season.