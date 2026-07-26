Nottingham Forest vs Vitória de Guimarães Match Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Nottingham Forest FC faced Vitória S.C. in a behind-closed-doors pre-season friendly at the Algarve Stadium in Portugal on Sunday as preparations for the 2026-27 campaign continued. The Nottingham Forest vs Vitória de Guimarães fixture provided both clubs with another valuable opportunity to build fitness, assess tactical progress, and give players important minutes before their competitive seasons began.

Forest entered the match after an encouraging start to life under new manager Oliver Glasner, while Vitória de Guimarães arrived in excellent form following an impressive run of pre-season victories. With both sides carrying confidence into the contest, Nottingham Forest vs Vitória de Guimarães promised to be a competitive test despite being played without spectators.

Nottingham Forest vs Vitória de Guimarães Pre-Season Form

The lead-up to the match between Nottingham Forest and Vitória de Guimarães showcased the considerable momentum both teams gained over the summer. Nottingham Forest had won their opening two friendlies without conceding a goal, recording a 2-0 victory over Notts County F.C. before following it with a convincing 3-0 success against Blackburn Rovers F.C..

Vitória de Guimarães also entered the fixture in outstanding form. The Portuguese side had won four consecutive pre-season matches while scoring 13 goals, demonstrating both attacking quality and growing confidence ahead of the new Liga Portugal campaign.

What the Friendly Meant for Both Clubs

For Forest, the match offered another chance for Glasner to continue implementing his tactical ideas and evaluate the squad against quality opposition. Strong defensive performances in the opening friendlies had provided optimism, while the coaching staff remained focused on maintaining that discipline.

Vitória de Guimarães viewed the game as an opportunity to measure themselves against Premier League opposition before domestic competition resumed. With both clubs enjoying productive pre-season campaigns, the meeting served as another important step in their preparations for the challenges ahead.