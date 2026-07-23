How to Watch Qarabağ vs CSKA Sofia Live Today: Europa League Preview, Stats, Lineup

Qarabağ versus CSKA Sofia live today marks a crucial match in the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round as both teams compete to advance to the next stage. The first leg takes place on July 23, 2026, at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Qarabağ enters the match after a dominant 6-0 aggregate victory over Vestri in the previous round, while CSKA Sofia advanced with a 5-3 aggregate win against Derry City. The Qarabağ vs CSKA Sofia match today gives both teams a chance to take an early advantage before next week’s return leg in Bulgaria.

Qarabağ vs CSKA Sofia Live Today Lineup and Team News

Qarabağ vs CSKA Sofia lineup news will be important as both clubs prepare for a crucial European night. Qarabağ is expected to continue with its attacking approach after scoring six unanswered goals against Vestri across two matches. The Azerbaijani champions have built a strong record in European competitions and will rely on home advantage in Baku.

CSKA Sofia arrives after a tougher qualifying round. The Bulgarian club defeated Derry City 5-3 on aggregate but showed defensive weaknesses by conceding three goals. UEFA has also banned CSKA Sofia supporters from attending the away match because of previous crowd misconduct against Derry City. The second leg will be played at the Bulgarian Army Stadium on July 30.

The team news for Qarabağ vs CSKA Sofia also highlights tactical differences. Qarabağ is expected to use a 4-3-3 formation, while CSKA Sofia is likely to line up in a 4-2-3-1 system as both managers look to gain an early advantage.

Qarabağ vs CSKA Sofia Stats, Prediction and Head-to-Head Record

The Qarabağ vs CSKA Sofia stats show there has been very little history between the clubs. Qarabağ’s latest encounter was a club friendly on July 4, 2023, resulting in a close 1-0 win.

Recent numbers favor the home side. Qarabağ averaged three goals per match during the previous Europa League qualifying round and kept clean sheets in both games against Vestri. Matches involving these clubs have produced over 1.5 goals in around 70 percent of recent games, while over 2.5 goals have occurred in about half of those matches. Both teams have scored in roughly 50 percent of their recent fixtures.

The Qarabağ vs CSKA Sofia prediction discussion focuses on Qarabağ’s strong home form and European experience. Nevertheless, CSKA Sofia has demonstrated resilience by defeating Derry City and aims to keep the tie tight before heading home for the second leg.

Qarabağ vs CSKA Sofia Live Stream and Global TV Guide

Fans searching for the Qarabağ vs CSKA Sofia live stream can watch the match through broadcasters and streaming services in several regions. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:00 AZT in Baku, 18:00 CEST in Central Europe, 17:00 BST in the United Kingdom, 12:00 PM EDT in the eastern United States, and 9:00 AM PDT on the west coast.

In the United States and Canada, the match is available through SportsEngine Play, while live match updates and statistics are available through FOX Sports and ESPN Match Center. Viewers in Azerbaijan can watch on local sports broadcasters, while fans in Bulgaria can follow the match through domestic premium sports channels. Supporters across Europe can also use the official UEFA Match Center for live coverage and updates.

Fans in South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania can follow Qarabağ vs CSKA Sofia live today through regional football broadcasters where available, while live scores, match statistics, and minute-by-minute updates are provided by UEFA and leading football live score platforms. The team that wins over both legs will move on to the next qualification stage of the UEFA Europa League.