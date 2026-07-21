How to Watch QPR vs Wycombe Wanderers Live Today: Preview, Stats, Lineup

QPR vs Wycombe Wanderers live today takes place on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, as the two English clubs continue their preparations for the 2026-27 season. The pre-season friendly kicks off at 1:00 PM BST (12:00 PM UTC) at the TSG Training Center. Unlike many summer friendlies, this match will be played behind closed doors, meaning supporters cannot attend the venue.

The QPR vs Wycombe Wanderers match today gives both managers another chance to improve fitness, test new signings, and prepare their squads before competitive football returns next month.

QPR vs Wycombe Wanderers Live Today Lineup and Team News

The QPR vs Wycombe Wanderers lineup will feature several players fighting for places ahead of the new campaign. Queens Park Rangers head coach Julien Stéphan continues to build his squad after the club finished 15th in last season’s EFL Championship.

QPR enters the QPR vs Wycombe Wanderers match after encouraging results during its training camp in Austria. The team drew 0-0 with First Vienna before beating Wiener Neustadt 3-1. New arrivals Calum Ward, Boy Kemper, and Pierce Charles continue to settle into the squad.

The QPR vs Wycombe Wanderers team news also includes the absence of forward Karamoko Dembélé because of injury, giving younger players and trialists an opportunity to impress.

Wycombe Wanderers arrives after an impressive 4-0 victory over Ebbsfleet United in its opening pre-season fixture. The League One club will use this match against Championship opposition to continue building fitness before the new season.

QPR vs Wycombe Wanderers Stats, Prediction and Head-to-Head Record

The QPR vs Wycombe Wanderers stats show that QPR has enjoyed the better record in recent meetings. The clubs last met during the 2020-21 Championship season, when QPR won 1-0 at Loftus Road before earning a 1-1 draw at Adams Park.

The QPR vs Wycombe Wanderers head-to-head record currently stands at two QPR wins, no Wycombe victories, and two draws.

QPR has kept one clean sheet and conceded only one goal in two pre-season matches this summer. Wycombe has averaged four goals per game after its opening friendly, although it has played only one match. The QPR vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction will focus on another valuable fitness test as both teams continue preparing for their league campaigns.

QPR vs Wycombe Wanderers Live Stream and Global TV Guide

Fans looking for the QPR vs Wycombe Wanderers live stream will need to watch through the club’s official platform. No broadcasters such as Sky Sports, ESPN, SuperSport, or other international television networks will show the match because it is being played behind closed doors.

Supporters around the world can watch QPR vs Wycombe Wanderers live today by purchasing a streaming pass through the club’s official platform. A single-match pass costs £6, while a four-match pre-season package is available for £15. Existing monthly and seasonal subscribers must also buy the separate pre-season pass to watch.

Fans who cannot watch QPR vs Wycombe Wanderers live can follow live text updates, match statistics, and confirmed lineups through Sofascore and FotMob. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 PM BST, 2:00 PM CEST, 8:00 AM EDT, 1:00 PM WAT, 3:00 PM EAT, 5:30 PM IST, 8:00 PM SGT, and 10:00 PM AEST.