How to Watch Rangers vs West Ham Live Today: Pre-Season Preview, Stats, Lineup

Rangers vs West Ham live today brings together two historic British clubs in their final pre-season friendly before the new campaign. The match takes place on Sunday, July 26, 2026, at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland. More than 40,000 fans are expected to attend as Rangers and West Ham complete their summer preparations.

Rangers vs West Ham match today gives both managers one last opportunity to assess their squads before competitive football returns. Rangers will open their Scottish Premiership season next week, while West Ham continues to prepare for its EFL Championship campaign. Rangers vs West Ham live today also offers supporters a final chance to see new signings and potential starting lineups before the season begins.

Rangers vs West Ham Live Today Lineup and Team News

The Rangers vs West Ham lineup is expected to include a mix of experienced players and summer signings as both teams continue building match fitness. Derek McInnes is expected to give valuable minutes to new goalkeeper Ivor Pandur and recent arrival Vanja Dragojevic as Rangers prepare for their league opener against Dundee United.

Rangers head into the Rangers vs West Ham match after a busy pre-season that included a victory over AS Saint-Étienne, behind-closed-doors wins against Raith Rovers and Dunfermline, and draws with Kaizer Chiefs and Johor Darul Ta’zim.

West Ham also has important Rangers vs West Ham team news before kickoff. The Hammers arrive after a 1-1 draw with Southend United and a 5-0 win over Stevenage. Jarrod Bowen is expected to feature alongside new signing Keiber Lamadrid as West Ham continues preparations for the new Championship season following relegation from the Premier League.

Rangers vs West Ham Stats, Prediction, Head-to-Head and Recent Form

The Rangers vs West Ham stats show that recent meetings between the clubs have been limited. The sides have met only once in the modern era, with Rangers earning a 3-1 victory at Ibrox in a pre-season friendly in July 2022.

The Rangers vs West Ham head-to-head record therefore stands at one win for Rangers, no wins for West Ham, and no draws.

Rangers have produced mixed results during pre-season, while West Ham remains unbeaten after two summer friendlies. The visitors have scored six goals and conceded one across those matches, while Rangers have used several fixtures to evaluate new players before the Scottish Premiership season begins.

The Rangers vs West Ham prediction discussion centers on two teams looking to finish pre-season strongly. Both managers are expected to rotate their squads, making this an important opportunity for players competing for starting places.

How to Watch Rangers vs West Ham: Live Stream, TV Channel and Kickoff Time

Fans looking for the Rangers vs West Ham live stream can watch the match through the clubs’ official streaming services. Rangers vs West Ham live will not be shown on mainstream television networks because the match is a pre-season friendly.

Supporters in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Asia, and Oceania can watch through RangersTV or West Ham TV using the clubs’ digital match passes. RangersTV offers pay-per-view access for £8.99, while West Ham TV streams the match for £5.00, with access included for eligible West Ham season ticket holders.

The Rangers vs West Ham kickoff time is 4:00 p.m. BST at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow. That is 5:00 p.m. CEST.

Rangers vs West Ham live today gives both clubs one final opportunity to fine-tune their squads before competitive football returns. Supporters around the world can follow the match live through the clubs’ official streaming platforms.