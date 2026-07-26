How to Watch Ajax vs Burnley Live Today: Pre-Season Preview, Stats, Lineup

Ajax vs Burnley live today brings together two clubs preparing for the 2026/27 season in an international pre-season friendly. The match takes place on Sunday, July 26, at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam, with kickoff scheduled for 2:00 p.m. CEST (1:00 p.m. UTC).

It is the first meeting between AFC Ajax and Burnley in their history, making the occasion even more significant. Ajax enters the game after strong performances in both European competition and recent friendlies, while Burnley continues its summer tour before returning to England.

Ajax vs Burnley live today gives supporters an early look at both teams as they continue building fitness and preparing for the competitive campaign.

Ajax vs Burnley: Team News

The Ajax vs Burnley lineup is expected to feature several squad rotations as both managers continue their pre-season preparations. Míchel will use the match to build momentum after Ajax’s strong start to the summer.

Ajax heads into the Ajax vs Burnley match after beating FK Vojvodina 4-1 in UEFA Conference League qualifying. The Dutch club also recorded a 1-0 friendly win over Olympiacos before drawing 1-1 with VfL Bochum. Ajax has a fully fit squad available and is expected to continue integrating new signing Marcos Leonardo into the team.

The Clarets arrive after playing several matches during their North American tour, including games against FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew. The coaching staff is expected to rotate the squad again as players continue building match fitness ahead of the final pre-season fixture against RCD Espanyol.

Ajax vs Burnley Stats, Prediction, Head-to-Head and Recent Form

The Ajax vs Burnley stats show this is the first meeting between the two clubs. The Ajax vs Burnley head-to-head record begins with this pre-season friendly, as the teams have never met in a competitive or friendly match before.

Ajax has remained unbeaten in its last three home friendlies at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, recording two wins and one draw. The Dutch side has also conceded only one goal across its last 270 minutes of friendly football.

Advanced performance data gives Ajax a projected expected goals (xG) advantage of 1.84 at home, reflecting the club’s attacking style and strong possession play. The Ajax vs Burnley prediction discussion centers on Ajax’s recent form and home record against a Burnley side still adjusting after a demanding international tour.

How to Watch Ajax vs Burnley: Live Stream, TV Channel and Kickoff Time

Fans looking for the Ajax vs Burnley live stream have several viewing options around the world. Supporters in the Netherlands can watch Ajax vs Burnley live on Ziggo Sport. In the United Kingdom and Ireland, fans can follow the match through the BBC Sport Live Tracker and Burnley FC+.

United States and Canada viewers can follow live online coverage through Vavel USA. Football fans in Brazil and Argentina can watch selected YouTube live streams from regional sports broadcasters, while audiences in Australia and New Zealand can follow coverage and highlights through ESPN Australia.

Ajax vs Burnley live today gives both clubs another valuable opportunity to improve fitness, test tactics, and prepare for the start of their domestic league campaigns.