How to Watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Live Today: La Liga Preview, Stats, Lineup

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao live today closes the 2025–26 La Liga season with an emotional night at the Santiago Bernabéu. The match kicks off on May 24 at 19:00 UTC as Real Madrid plays its final league game of the campaign in front of home supporters.

Madrid enters the weekend in second place with 83 points and hopes to finish the season strongly after missing out on the league title. The Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao match today also carries emotional weight because several key figures are expected to say goodbye at the Bernabéu.

Athletic Bilbao arrives looking to end the season with a major away result against one of Spain’s biggest clubs.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao: Lineup and Team News Before Bernabéu Finale

The Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao lineup will draw major attention due to several expected absences and farewells. Real Madrid CF will reportedly be without winger Vinícius Júnior after he missed late-week training sessions due to personal reasons. In his absence, Kylian Mbappé and Brahim Díaz are expected to lead the attack.

The night will also mark an emotional occasion for several figures in Madrid. Club legend Dani Carvajal is set to make his 451st and final appearance for the club. Defender David Alaba and interim manager Álvaro Arbeloa are also expected to say goodbye to supporters ahead of the reported summer arrival of José Mourinho.

Athletic Club enters the match sitting 12th in La Liga with 45 points. Manager Ernesto Valverde will rely on the pace of Iñaki Williams and striker Gorka Guruzeta to challenge Madrid’s defense.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao: Stats and Head-to-Head Record

The Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao stats show Madrid has dominated this fixture in recent years. The reverse league meeting in December 2025 ended in a 3-0 Real Madrid victory at San Mamés, with Mbappé scoring twice.

The head-to-head record between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabéu heavily favors the home team. Athletic Bilbao hasn’t secured an away La Liga victory against Real Madrid since 2005. Additionally, Bilbao has lost 16 of its last 19 league matches when visiting Madrid.

Real Madrid remains unbeaten at home in domestic competitions for more than a year. The club has scored 76 league goals this season, the second-highest total in La Liga. Athletic Bilbao, meanwhile, has struggled away from home and managed only two wins in its last nine away matches.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Live Stream and Global TV Guide

Fans searching for the Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao live stream can watch the match through several international broadcasters. In Spain, coverage will air on DAZN La Liga and LaLiga TV Bar. Viewers in the United States can stream the match on ESPN+, while ESPN Deportes will provide television coverage.

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, the match will air on Premier Sports and Viaplay. Fans in Sub-Saharan Africa can watch live on SuperSport through the dedicated SuperSport La Liga channel.

The Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao match kicks off at 21:00 CET and could become one of the most emotional nights of the season at the Santiago Bernabéu as Real Madrid closes another major chapter in club history.