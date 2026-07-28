How to Watch Real Madrid vs Leganés Live Today: Pre-Season Preview, Stats, Lineup

Real Madrid vs Leganés live today offers supporters an early glimpse of José Mourinho’s second tenure as the Madrid manager. The pre-season friendly takes place on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at the Ciudad Real Madrid training complex in Valdebebas. Unlike most summer friendlies, the match will be played behind closed doors, meaning fans must rely on the club’s official streaming platforms to watch the action.

Real Madrid vs Leganés match today also gives both teams another opportunity to build fitness before the new season begins. Real Madrid enters the match after a 1-0 pre-season win over Alcorcón, while Leganés arrives with more match experience after already playing four summer friendlies.

Real Madrid vs Leganés live today offers an important chance to see Mourinho’s tactical plans and several young players in action.

Real Madrid vs Leganés Live Today Lineup and Team News

The Real Madrid vs Leganés lineup is expected to feature a mix of experienced players and young prospects. José Mourinho continues to evaluate his squad as he prepares for the new campaign during his second spell at the club.

Real Madrid has several important Real Madrid vs Leganés team news updates before kickoff. Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, Jude Bellingham, and Federico Valverde remain unavailable after receiving extended rest following the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Injuries to Éder Militão and Thibaut Courtois also reduce Mourinho’s senior options.

That opens the door for Bernardo Silva, Arda Güler, Eduardo Camavinga, Dean Huijsen, and Franco Mastantuono to receive valuable playing time.

Leganés, managed by Rubén Albés, enters Real Madrid vs Leganés today with a fitness advantage after already playing four pre-season matches. Apart from long-term absentee Marcos Leiva, Leganés has a fully fit squad available.

Real Madrid vs Leganés Stats, Prediction, Head-to-Head and Recent Form

The Real Madrid vs Leganés stats highlight Real Madrid’s strong record in this Madrid derby. In the last 10 competitive meetings, Real Madrid has won eight matches, Leganés has won once, and one match ended in a draw.

The Real Madrid vs Leganés head-to-head record also shows high-scoring games, with the fixture averaging 3.75 goals per match. Real Madrid also won the clubs’ most recent competitive meeting at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The Real Madrid vs Leganés prediction centers on whether Mourinho’s experimental side can continue its winning start to pre-season. While Real Madrid has dominated this fixture historically, Leganés enters the match with greater match fitness after four summer friendlies and will aim to test the home side.

How to Watch Real Madrid vs Leganés Live Stream, TV Channel and Kickoff Time

Fans looking for the Real Madrid vs Leganés live stream should note that the match will not air on traditional television networks because it is being played behind closed doors.

Supporters can watch Real Madrid vs Leganés live through Real Madrid TV using the official Real Madrid App or the club’s premium online platform. In Spain, Real Madrid TV is also available through selected satellite providers, including Movistar. No major broadcasters in the United States, including ESPN and Fox, hold rights to this training-ground fixture.

The Real Madrid vs Leganés kickoff time is 6:00 p.m. CEST in Spain. The time is 5:00 p.m. BST in the UK, 12:00 p.m. ET and 9:00 a.m. PT in the US, 1:00 p.m. in Argentina and Brazil, 5:00 p.m. WAT, 6:00 p.m. SAST, 9:30 p.m. IST, and 2:00 a.m. AEST on July 29.

Real Madrid vs Leganés live today gives supporters an early look at Mourinho’s rebuilding project while providing several young players the opportunity to impress before the competitive season begins.