Real Madrid’s Rodri Interest Takes Turn After Reported Manchester City Call

The transfer window has produced a sharp contradiction around Real Madrid and Rodri, leaving one of the summer’s biggest stories balanced between genuine interest and an emphatic denial.

ESPN reported Thursday, citing sources, that Madrid remains interested in the Manchester City midfielder after his commanding run with Spain at the World Cup.

Hours later, FOX Sports, citing the Spanish outlet AS, reported that Madrid contacted City to deny claims that an approach had been made or a pre-transfer agreement had been reached.

Madrid Draws Line Between Interest and Agreement

Madrid’s reported call to City appears aimed at controlling the story before it gains more momentum.

According to FOX Sports, senior club figures were angered by claims that personal terms had already been settled and wanted City officials to know those reports did not reflect Madrid’s position.

That message doesn’t close the door on Rodri.

ESPN’s report suggests the interest remains, especially after the 30-year-old captained Spain to a second World Cup title and won the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player.

The divide is between admiration and action. One can exist for months without producing a bid, a contract or even formal club-to-club talks.

Rodri offers the control, positioning and passing range Madrid has searched for since its veteran midfield leaders departed.

He is also a Madrid native with previous La Liga experience, making the idea of a return to Spain easy to understand.

The timing creates complications.

FOX Sports reported that City could consider offers near €60 million because Rodri’s contract expires in 2027.

A fee at that level would still represent a major investment in a player who recently turned 30 and has dealt with repeated injuries.

Madrid could also choose patience.

If Rodri does not sign an extension, the club may have an opportunity to pursue him as a free agent next summer. That route would reduce the transfer cost and give Madrid another season to evaluate his health.

Rodri’s World Cup Run Complicates City’s Dilemma

Rodri returned to the center of the soccer world during Spain’s championship run.

He dictated possession and provided the leadership expected from the national team captain.

Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the final, and Rodri added the World Cup Golden Ball to the Ballon d’Or he won in 2024.

His club situation remains less settled.

FOX Sports reported that Rodri is expected to miss the beginning of the 2026-27 season after undergoing back surgery.

City must now weigh his value against the risk of losing him without a transfer fee in 2027.

The club can continue pushing for a new contract, listen to offers this summer or keep him for one more season and accept the uncertainty.

For now, the clearest reading is interest without an agreement.

Rodri’s future may eventually lead him back to Spain, but the transfer has several steps left before Madrid and City reach that point.