How to Watch Spain vs Iraq Live Today: Pre-World Cup 2026 International Friendly Preview, Team News, Stats, Lineup

Spain will face Iraq today, June 4, 2026, in a Pre-World Cup 2026 International Friendly at Estadio Abanca-Riazor in La Coruña. Kickoff is scheduled for 19:00 UTC, 3:00 p.m. ET, and 8:00 p.m. BST. This Spain vs Iraq international friendly serves as Spain’s final match on home soil before traveling to North America for the FIFA World Cup.

For Iraq, it provides a valuable chance to face one of Europe’s strongest national teams after securing a historic return to the World Cup for the first time since 1986. Both sides will use the Spain vs Iraq match today to fine-tune tactics, assess player fitness, and build momentum before the tournament begins.

With Spain carrying a lengthy unbeaten run and Iraq arriving with confidence after qualification, this Pre-World Cup 2026 International Friendly has become one of the most anticipated World Cup warm-up matches this week.

Spain vs Iraq Team News, Lineups, and Prediction

Spain enters this Pre-World Cup 2026 International Friendly unbeaten in its last 10 matches, recording seven wins and three draws.

Several changes are expected in the Spain vs Iraq lineup as players prepare for the demands of the tournament. Lamine Yamal is dealing with a minor muscle problem and could begin the match on the bench. If he is rested, Pedri and Dani Olmo are expected to take on greater creative responsibilities. The return of Gavi also strengthens a midfield unit that is likely to control possession.

Iraq arrives under head coach Graham Arnold after completing a memorable qualification campaign. The Lions of Mesopotamia have remained unbeaten in their last four away matches and continue to show strong defensive organization.

Veteran goalkeeper Jalal Hassan is expected to earn his 101st international cap. In the attack, Ali Al-Hamadi and Aymen Hussein will lead Iraq’s efforts against Spain’s defense.

The Spain vs Iraq prediction discussion centers on whether Iraq’s disciplined defense can contain one of the strongest squads in international football. Spain enters the fixture with the stronger recent record, while Iraq will aim to continue its impressive run of competitive performances.

Spain vs Iraq Stats and Head-to-Head Record

Spain and Iraq have met only once in senior international football.

Their previous meeting came on June 17, 2009, during the FIFA Confederations Cup in South Africa. Spain secured a 1-0 victory thanks to a second-half goal from David Villa.

The latest Spain vs Iraq stats highlight Spain’s defensive strength. Only one of Spain’s last eight matches has seen both teams score. Spain has also produced plenty of goals, with nine of its last 13 matches finishing with more than 3.5 total goals.

The Spain vs Iraq head-to-head record may be limited, but Iraq’s recent numbers show a team that is difficult to break down. Only two of Iraq’s last 13 matches have ended in defeats by two or more goals. That resilience will be tested against one of the favorites for the World Cup.

How to Watch Spain vs Iraq Live Today, TV Channel, and Live Stream

Fans around the world have several options to watch Spain vs Iraq live today.

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, the Spain vs Iraq live stream will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video UK. In the United States, viewers can watch through Fox Sports 2, while Spanish-language coverage will air on Telemundo and Peacock.

The TV channel in Spain for the Spain vs Iraq match is RTVE La 1. Across Africa, fans can watch Spain vs Iraq live through SuperSport on DStv Stream. In Australia, SBS On Demand will provide free live coverage. Viewers in the Middle East and parts of Asia can follow the match through regional beIN SPORTS platforms.

Supporters looking for Spain vs Iraq live updates, Spain vs Iraq score information, and detailed match statistics can also use Sofascore and FotMob throughout the game.

Spain vs Iraq Tickets Sold Out as Fans Turn to Resale Market

Official Spain vs Iraq tickets have sold out due to strong demand in Galicia. As Spain prepares for the World Cup and Iraq returns to the global stage after a 40-year absence, interest in the fixture has remained high.

Fans still hoping to attend the Spain vs Iraq match can explore verified resale platforms for available seats at Estadio Abanca-Riazor. Availability continues to decrease as kickoff approaches, and prices may rise as match day approaches.

The Pre-World Cup 2026 International Friendly will be Spain’s final home appearance before the team departs for North America. Spain vs Iraq today is expected to draw significant attention from supporters eager to see both teams complete their World Cup preparations.