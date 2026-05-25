Spain Announces Squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Spain has announced its full 26-player squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It’s the seventeenth time the country has qualified for the FIFA World Cup. Spain won the FIFA World Cup in 2010. Spain beat the Netherlands 1-0 in South Africa thanks to an extra-time winner from Andrés Iniesta. As one of the favorites heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Spain will be chasing their second world title.

Head coach Luis de la Fuente announced the full squad earlier today. The captain of the squad is Rodri. The 29-year-old midfielder from Manchester City is also the most experienced player in the squad, with 61 caps. The Spanish have many star players, but all eyes will be on Lamine Yamal. The 18-year-old Barcelona star is set to feature in his first-ever FIFA World Cup. Despite a recent injury scare, he is expected to recover in time for the tournament. Other key players in the squad are Marc Cucarella (Chelsea), Mikel Merino (Arsenal), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), and Nico Williams (Athletic Club).

Full Squad Spain For The 2026 FIFA World Cup

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón (Athletic Club), David Raya (Arsenal), Joan García (Barcelona)

Defenders: Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona), Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Club), Álex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur), Eric García (Barcelona), Marcos Llorente (Atlético Madrid), Marc Pubill (Atlético Madrid)

Midfielders: Gavi (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Martín Zubimendi (Arsenal), Fabián Ruiz (PSG), Álex Baena (Atlético Madrid), Mikel Merino (Arsenal)

Forwards: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Club), Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Yéremy Pino (Crystal Palace), Borja Iglesias (Celta de Vigo), Víctor Muñoz (Osasuna)

Qualification For The 2026 FIFA World Cup

To qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Spain had to go through a group with Turkey, Georgia, and Bulgaria. The Spanish team started with two away games against Georgia and Turkey. La Roja impressed in those games, beating Bulgaria (0-3) and trashing Turkey (0-6). A massive win because Turkey was expected to be the biggest rival for the top spot in the group. Spain kept on winning. Georgia was beaten both home and away, while Bulgaria also suffered a second defeat at the hands of the Spanish team. In the final game of the group, Turkey came to Seville.

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Mathematically, the Turkish squad still had a chance to become top of the group. They required a huge goal margin to advance, as Spain possessed a vastly superior goal differential. Turkey took a surprising lead in the second half, but Mikel Oyarzabal equalized for Spain. With a draw in the final group game, Spain qualified on November 18, 2025, for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The top goal scorers for the Spanish squad during the qualifiers were Mikel Merino and Mikel Oyarzabal, with six goals each.

2026 FIFA World Cup

Spain plays their matches in Group H. La Roja opens their World Cup on June 15 in Atlanta, Georgia, against Cape Verde. Six days later, they take on Saudi Arabia in the same stadium where they played their opening game of the tournament. For their final group stage match, they travel to Guadalajara, Mexico, to take on two-time champions Uruguay on June 26. The two group winners and the eight best third-placed teams from each group will advance to the next stage.

Spain Schedule