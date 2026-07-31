How to Watch Sporting CP vs Nottingham Forest Live Today: Pre-Season Preview, Stats, Lineup

Sporting CP vs Nottingham Forest live today brings together two in-form clubs as they continue preparations for the 2026/27 season. The pre-season friendly match is set for Friday, July 31, at Portugal’s Estádio Algarve. Both teams enter the match unbeaten during their summer schedules and will use the game to fine-tune tactics before their domestic campaigns begin.

Sporting CP arrives after several impressive victories, while Nottingham Forest continues its first pre-season under Oliver Glasner. Sporting CP vs Nottingham Forest match today also offers an early look at new players and tactical changes following a busy transfer window.

Sporting CP vs Nottingham Forest Team News

The Sporting CP vs Nottingham Forest lineup is expected to include a mix of experienced players and young talent as both managers continue to assess their squads.

Sporting CP enters the Sporting CP vs Nottingham Forest match in excellent form after beating AS Monaco 2-0 to lift the Troféu Cinco Violinos and recording a 7-0 victory over RC Strasbourg. Young forward Rafael Nel is expected to lead the attack.

Sporting defender Ousmane Diomande is expected to miss the match, with Eduardo Quaresma and Georgios Vagiannidis likely to feature in defense.

Nottingham Forest remains unbeaten in pre-season after victories over Notts County and Blackburn Rovers before drawing 1-1 with Vitória de Guimarães. The club will also continue adapting after Elliot Anderson’s departure, with Morgan Gibbs-White expected to take on a bigger creative role while Xaver Schlager strengthens midfield.

Sporting CP vs Nottingham Forest Stats, Prediction, Head-to-Head and Recent Form

The Sporting CP vs Nottingham Forest stats highlight two teams enjoying strong pre-season form.

Sporting has won its last three matches, beating Celtic 4-1, Strasbourg 7-0, and Monaco 2-0. The Portuguese club has scored 13 goals while conceding just once during that run.

Nottingham Forest has also impressed, drawing 1-1 with Vitória de Guimarães after recording back-to-back wins over Blackburn Rovers and Notts County. Forest has scored six goals and conceded only one in its last three outings.

The Sporting CP vs Nottingham Forest head-to-head record is limited. The clubs have met only once in the modern era, with Nottingham Forest recording a 1-0 victory in a friendly in July 2009.

The Sporting CP vs Nottingham Forest prediction discussion focuses on two teams with solid defensive records and strong recent form. Both sides have conceded just one goal across their previous three matches, making this one of the most competitive pre-season fixtures of the weekend.

Sporting CP vs Nottingham Forest Live Stream, TV Channel and Kickoff Time

Fans looking for the Sporting CP vs Nottingham Forest live stream can watch it on the official club and digital platforms. Supporters in the United Kingdom and Ireland can stream Sporting CP vs Nottingham Forest live today on Forest TV. Selected European viewers can also watch through OneFootball where available. Supporters in Portugal should check local club announcements for television coverage.

Fans in the United States, Canada, and Asia searching for the Sporting CP vs Nottingham Forest TV channel can access the global stream on Forest TV. Live match tracking is also available through international football score services.

The Sporting CP vs Nottingham Forest kickoff time is 7:45 p.m. BST in the United Kingdom and Portugal. That is 8:45 p.m. CEST, 2:45 p.m. EDT, 11:45 a.m. PDT, and 4:45 a.m. AEST on Saturday, August 1.

Sporting CP vs Nottingham Forest live today gives both clubs another valuable opportunity to test their squads before the competitive season begins, with supporters around the world able to follow the action through official streaming platforms.