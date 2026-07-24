How to Watch St. Pauli vs Bournemouth Live Today: Preview, Stats, Lineup

St. Pauli vs Bournemouth live today marks the start of a new chapter for AFC Bournemouth as Marco Rose takes charge for the first time. The pre-season friendly takes place on Friday, July 24, 2026, at the 1508 Saalfelden Arena in Saalfelden, Austria.

Bournemouth enters the match after a record sixth-place finish in the Premier League and will use the game to begin preparations for the club’s first European campaign. The St. Pauli vs Bournemouth match today also gives supporters their first look at Rose’s tactical approach and several key players.

St. Pauli vs Bournemouth Live Team News

The Cherries finished the 2025/26 Premier League season unbeaten in their final 17 matches and now hope to carry that momentum into a busy campaign that includes European football.

New signing Álvaro Rodríguez could make his first appearance after joining from Elche. Midfielder Alex Scott also remains in focus after Bournemouth reportedly rejected a bid from Chelsea. The St. Pauli vs Bournemouth team news highlights a squad aiming to build fitness and settle into Marco Rose’s system before competitive action begins.

St. Pauli enters the St. Pauli vs Bournemouth match further into its pre-season preparations. After returning to the 2. Bundesliga, the German side will use this friendly to improve its defensive organization and tactical shape ahead of the new league season.

St. Pauli vs Bournemouth Stats, Prediction and Head-to-Head Record

The St. Pauli vs Bournemouth stats show this will be the first meeting between the two clubs in either a competitive match or a friendly. There is no previous St. Pauli vs Bournemouth head-to-head record.

Bournemouth finished last season on a 17-match unbeaten run, including wins over Arsenal and Liverpool. St. Pauli is continuing its preparations for the upcoming 2. Bundesliga season following their relegation from the Bundesliga.

The St. Pauli vs Bournemouth prediction centers on two teams that have regularly played attacking football. Previous domestic campaigns saw both clubs involved in matches averaging more than 2.5 total goals. Both managers are also anticipated to make several substitutions in the second half as they focus on increasing player fitness during pre-season.

St. Pauli versus Bournemouth: Live Stream and Match Details

Fans looking for the St. Pauli vs Bournemouth live stream can watch the match live in the United Kingdom through afcbTV, where match passes are available for £5. Supporters in the United States and Canada can follow St. Pauli vs Bournemouth live through FotMob and SofaScore for live scores, statistics, and match events. Fans in South America, Asia, and Oceania can also track the match through the official AFC Bournemouth Match Center.

The St. Pauli versus Bournemouth game starts at 14:00 UTC, 15:00 BST, and 16:00 CEST at the 1508 Saalfelden Arena in Austria. St. Pauli vs Bournemouth live today offers supporters the first chance to see Marco Rose’s Bournemouth side before the club begins its historic European campaign.